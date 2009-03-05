Yeah Yeah Yeahs’s New Album Leaked

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs’s upcoming album, “It’s Blitz” was leaked forcing the band to push forward its digital release date to March 10th.

I imagine having your album leaked is kind of like having your middle school crush intercept a note about him intended for only your best friend’s eyes. On one hand, you’re giddy about him reading the note. But on the other hand, you’re bummed because you were really going to tell him you have a crush on him at the T.G.I.F. dance at the school’s gymcafetorium. Yeah, it’s kind of like that. Only this interception costs the band money digital sales and offsets their promotional efforts. Six of one, half a dozen of the other…

My disappointment goes out to the Yeah Yeah Yeahs but I can’t help share their laissez-faire sentiments when they write on their blog, “Leaks are NO FUN but it’s out of our hands.”

To represent my condolences to the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, I’m going all rock and roll glam as inspired by the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s lead singer Karen O. While I may not have taken the yoga classes to arch my back while I sing the way Karen O does, I am taking serious inspiration from her dramatic red lips. So cool and so Snow White. I love it. To get the same look, try Guerlain KissKiss Lipstick in Foile de Grenat—a great long lasting, moisturizing lipstick that doesn’t need constant touch ups.

Sing your little heart out along to the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ new album It’s Blitz… Sing as much as you’d like but your lipstick is not going anywhere.