Yeah Yeah Yeahs Play at Coachella This Sunday

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs performed last night at Coachella and despite the heat, accumulating grit, three days of binge drinking, and hangovers, the crowd unabashedly LOVED them. I’m confident Karen O was the only person wearing a gold sequined capelet in the 100 degree California sun. Karen O basked in the spotlight by being a complete rock star just short of her usual spewing beer on to the audience. Karen O dominated the stage, a difficult feat considering she performed in front of a giant and distracting inflatable eye.

How Karen O musters the strength to consistently stun her audience with her antics marvels me. I’m the kind of person that wakes up on a Saturday, eats brunch and takes a nap – as if eating drained me of any energy I had.

