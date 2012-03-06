Yeah Yeah Yeahs, James Murphy Are Heading To San Francisco!

The folks over at VICE announced today that they’ll be bringing the amazing innovation showcase known as The Creators Project to San Francisco for the first time ever.

Teaming up again with Intel, the two-day fest of arts, music and technology will feature works and performances by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy, David Bowie + Mick Rock + Barney Clay, United Visual Artists + Scanner, Health, Zola Jesus and more.

The Creators Project will camp out in the Bay Area from Saturday, March 17th to Sunday, March 18th. For those of you who aren’t planning to be in Austin, TX that weekend for the SXSW Music Festival, then be sure to head over to Fort Mason to get your multimedia culture on.

Side note for you foodies out theredon’t forget to check out the event’s street vendor extravaganza thanks to Off the Grid, which offers a market-style, pop-up environment of a variety of yummy food trucks and the like.

For more information on the upcoming event and to RSVP for the attendee list, be sure to head over to The Creators Project website.

And if you’re feeling nostalgic about The Creators Project held in Brooklyn this past fall, be sure to check out some of the sweet photos we took at the event last year (heads upyou might even see your favorite dirty electro duo, too).