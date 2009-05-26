Yeah Yeah Yeahs Debut New Music Video

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs released their new music video for the song, “Heads Will Roll.” The song is poppy and catchy; it’s a little different from the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s hard rocker status quo, but Karen O’s voice is impeccable and her costumes are still absolutely ridiculous. In this music video she looks like she’s wearing a sexy version of that Hydrophobe’s Bath Body Suit— the suit that lets you “experience all the warmth, comfort and therapeutic relaxation of the conventional bath, without the wetness.”

Oh yeah and there’s a Wolfman version who I’m assuming is Michael Jackson in his Billie Jean music video… I for one am adequately entertained, mildly disturbed, and shocked to learn we all bleed red sequins.