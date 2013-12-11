Gifts We Love: Art Lovers Will Go Gaga For This Yayoi Kusama Puzzle

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama may be 84-years-old, but her star has only been on the rise in recent years, particularly because of a collaboration with Louis Vuitton last year. Increased attention to Kusama’s work has meant that the prices for it have sky-rocketed. Dream of owning one of her polka dot prints? Unless you are a major collector, you are pretty much out of luck at this point.

That is why we couldn’t be more smitten by the puzzles of her 2008 Self Portrait, created by RxArt. Only 200 have been created, so, in other words, get it while you can.

Puzzle of Yayoi Kusama Self-Portrait, $75, rxart.net.