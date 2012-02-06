Yay! Rachel Zoe Confirms Two New Design Directions

Today is just full of wonderful surprises. After being debated and discussed, it’s been confirmed that it’s true! Rachel Zoe will be hitting two new sweet spots for her faithful customers. Starting next season, the stylist-turned-reality star will be offering costume jewelry (score!)

Now we can have our own version of Rachel’s dazzling cocktail rings and accessories that do nothing short of take our breath away. Be sure to cruise to Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman to check out the collection. With its prices ranging from $195 to $695, this line will totally be our newest addition to our own jewelry stash.

The next area to be explored? Winter accessories. Think cozy hats and cashmere lined scarves to name just a few items that will be included in the collection. Needless to say, we’re a little bummed we can’t buy those yet. What a tease, Rachel, what a tease.