Yay Or Nay? StyleCaster Guys Weigh In On Latest Men’s Looks

I’m continuously beyond impressed by the amazing innovations that are coming from menswear designers these days. We love to see how men’s lines find room to play within constrictions like a suit or classic jacket. Minimal updated details roar as classic shapes are modernized.
But, here’s the question: who wears this stuff? Sure, the models look absolutely amazing in these duds, but that’s their job. What about Joe Schmoe cruising to work in the morning or catching a game on Sunday?
That’s why we dug into our own pocket and asked two of our own StyleCaster team members — Spencer Cain our Entertainment Editor, who leans towards the more razzle dazzle and Patrick Biesmans, the Content Producer, who’s more of your standard guy’s guy to get their take on some of the latest looks to hit the runways this men’s fashion week.
Click through the slideshow to get their impressions. What are your thoughts?!
All Photos via GQ.
Thom Browne Fall 2012
Spencer: I'm absolutely dying over these cropped dress pants, and I've been a huge fan of argyle knee socks for a while now. But seriously, I can't with this jacket. I don't understand the varsity jacket trend.
Patrick: I'm digging the shoes, guys care more about shoes than they want to admit. The socks are cool enough but should still be kept way more under wraps, it's more charming that way.
3.1 Phillip Lim Fall 2012
Spencer: The whole outfit together? No. But in separates, this is perfect. I would wear these pants with a simple colored t-shirt and cardigan. Also, I'm thrilled that the high socks seems to be a trend this season. I'm breaking out my bad boys ASAP.
Patrick: This is just confusing. You've got one solid object surrounded by a bunch of really noisy patterns. Kinda looks like someone is playing dress up with grandma's wardrobe.
Alexander McQueen Fall 2012
Spencer: This jacket, a pair of light dungarees, some high top colored Converse and a spiked lemonade would be everything I need to feel like I'm in a Billy Joel song.
Patrick: I couldn't pull this off but I know dudes that could. I actually really dig the jacket.
Ann Demeulemeester Fall 2012
Spencer: F*ck yeah. My style definitely borders on the preppy side, but I'd wear this anywhere. It's ridiculous, but you could style this piece in a number of awesome ways. Vintage Docs and chunky jewelry seems like the way to go.
Patrick: It reminds me too much of cult attire for me to condone the usage of this outfit.
Dries Van Noten Fall 2012
Spencer: These pants make me weak in the knees. They look like old school Versace on meth, and I'm so down. This is the kind of sh*t I buy after I have one too many champagnes.
Patrick: I feel like if I wore these pants, I might get lost gazing into my own thighs or crotch. Everything about this outfit seems like a bad cry for attention.
Hermès Fall 2012
Spencer: I've never owned leather pants, but Hermès leather pants seem like the perfect way to get my feet wet. I actually don't love the sweater, which is hard for me to admit because I'd probably move into an Hermès store if I could. Obviously, the bag and scarf are unreal.
Patrick: I'm all for the sweater. I have never flirted with the idea of leather pants, but these don't seem like a bad place to start.
Jil Sander 2012
Spencer: No. I am not Shaft.
Patrick: I'm not a huge fan of wearing trash bags, some can pull it off but not me.
Maison Martin Margiela Fall 2012
Spencer: This jacket is sick. Reminds me of Galliano in the 1990s. I'd wear it with anything.
Patrick: I really liked the Fifth Element too... Still wouldn't wear this jacket.