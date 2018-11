Elizabeth Olsen attended theMartha Marcy May Marlene premiere in NYC last night, and surprised spectators by making this black and gold Alexander McQueen selection instead of an expected ensemble from The Row.

The original Fall 2011 Sarah Burton-designed look featured a black corset belt and lace-up boots, which Olsen opted out of, choosing instead an embellished gold accessory and gravity-defying platforms. We give her props for the styling, but what do you think?