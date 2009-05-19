Name: Yara Flinn

Age: 26

Occupation: Designer

Location: New York

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

Ebay and sample sales

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

Ambitious but cautious.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

Pamela Love’s Talon Earrings; they are amazing.

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Helmut Lang, Erdem, Marios Schwab, Jil Sander, Narcisco Rodriguez, Nicholas Ghesquiere, Riccardo Tisci…I could go on.

5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Giovanna Battaglia (of Italian Vogue)- so refined yet still edgy.

6. What are your favorite online destinations?

The Sartorialist (and tons of other street fashion sites, such as facehunter, streetpeeper…), Refinery 29, stylebubble, coacd

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

The 1700s. I actually really like both the men’s and women’s fashion of that time. The fabrics and armor were amazing.



8. If you could get personal fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Kim Gordon

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Mad Max

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Ankle boots in every variety, black blazers, oversize t-shirts and tank tops, slouchy cardigans and skinny jeans.



11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

More than you can afford.

12. Who is your style soulmate?

Patti Smith

13. It’s your Final Supper— who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

Hmm, that’s kind of depressing. But I suppose I would have to have to have my family and closest friends there. The food is a tie between mac and cheese and pasta with pesto, definitely with some wine.



14. Did you go to prom? What did you wear?

I actually wore a long white jersey Gucci dress that I found at Century 21. It had a plunging neckline and my mother made all these little alterations to try to make it more “decent”.



15. What theme song best describes your life?

“Little Trouble Girl” – Sonic Youth

16. What inspires you?

Anything and everything. It could be a trip to the museum or another country or something as small as the facets on a crystal. I just try to keep an open mind. I also listen to music constantly.