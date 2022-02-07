Yankee Candle’s New Studio Collection Is So Chic (& You Can Shop The Scents at Target Now)

Scroll To See More Images

Do you smell that? The warm scent of cashmere? The sweet aroma of creme brulee? How about the refreshing fragrance of orchids?

Those are just a taste of Yankee Candle’s newest collection of candles, which if you saw in-person for the first time, you might not have even realized were part of the iconic candle line. See, the brand’s newest launch doesn’t look like its typical offerings. Instead of large sphere holders, the new scents come in chic artistic glass vessels with thicker wicks.

Each scent comes with a unique colored glass holder that by itself looks like a piece of art. The glasses are specifically designed to look aesthetically intricate while also having the ability to seamlessly blend into your home’s unique design. Each of the fragrances are made with premium soy wax and essential oils blends so that they burn clean and even.

If you’re somebody who craves sweetness, the coconut beach one is for you. More of a floral fan? Check out the lemon lavender option. The best part? They cost just $13 and are available to shop (in bulk) at Target. Snag a few dozen of your favorites now before everyone else finds out about them, and they inevitably sell out!

Warm Luxe Cashmere

It’s hard to find a candle scent that is universally loved by everybody and their unique tastes, but cashmere scents are the unicorns that seem to unite every nose under the sun. Luxurious, soft and classic, you can’t go wrong when you fill your home with this aroma.

Vanilla Creme Brulee

Sweet tooths, this one is for you! Get the sugary and caramel smells from your favorite dessert in this vanilla candle that will, in no time, warm your home in the winter.

Ocean Air

Jasmine, amber and sandalwood combine to form the unique ocean air aroma that will make your home feel like a destination. Light this when you need some peace and clarity. Or, when you’re craving a beach hang.

Dried Lavender and Oak

There’s nothing quite like lighting a woody candle. Throw in some lavender and spiced smells, and you get this winter-made aroma.

Sage and Citrus

Earthy and herbal, this lemon-lime candle will subtly fill your home with a spa-like scent you’ll crave over and over again.

Beach Walk

Bring a vacation to your home by lighting this scent, which includes a mix of saltwater, tangerine and orange blossom.

Lemon Lavender

Try not to drool when you think about the combination of lemon and lavender fragrances jam-packed into one delicious candle that we wish came in the form of a muffin.

Coconut Beach

For those times when the beach is calling, but you can’t necessarily take a trip to it, light this warm coconut candle and feel the (imaginary) breeze of the ocean. Rich and soothing, this scent will surely calm your mind and fill your home with a tasty scent that visitors would love.