Yale Dropout Claire Danes Snags High Honor From Harvard

Claire Danes just gets everything, doesn’t she? While she may have dropped out of Yale after two years to focus full-time on her burgeoning acting career, Claire has done very well for herself, which I credit entirely to making out with Jared Leto on My So-Called Life.

Sure, she’s starred in some forgettable flicks that only I probably remember (and watch on a regular basis — Brokedown Palace, anyone?), but she’s also made some gems. In recent years, she’s received outrageous critical acclaim. She took home an Emmy for her role as Temple Grandin, the autistic woman who made cattle slaughtering slightly less brutal, and she recently walked away with a Golden Globe for her role on Homeland.

Now, she’s being honored even further. The Hasty Pudding Theatricals, founded in 1795 at Harvard University, will be presenting her with the award for Woman of the Year on Jaunary 26 in Cambridge. The Man of the Year has yet to be announced, but chances are it’ll be another high-wattage celebrity (our vote goes to Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Julianne Moore and Jay Leno were last year’s honorees.

Claire is a great actress, and clearly has some staying power. Previous women of the year includeAnne Hathaway, Scarlett Johansson andRenee Zellweger. Not bad company, eh?