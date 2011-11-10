Yahoo! Will Be Live Streaming The ‘Breaking Dawn’ Premiere!

If you’re a Twihard who wasn’t invited to attend the premiere of Breaking Dawn – Part 1 this upcoming Monday, November 14 (or if a pesky restraining order from Robert Pattinson prevents you from doing so — UGH the court system in this country is so unforgiving), have no fear!

Luckily for us, Yahoo! will be hosting the official live stream of the world premiere, beginning at 8:00 PM Eastern Time this coming Monday. The URL for the live event is http://movies.yahoo.com/twilight. The HD live stream will the biggest production yet for any Twilight film.

There will be a multi-camera setup with 8 cameras, focused on the following vantage points: Main Stage Interview Platform, Arrivals Cam, Fashion Cam, Bird’s Eye View, and Fan Cam. Okay, so this has something for everybody. Even if you think the movie’s going to be a total snooze, you want to see what Kristen Stewart will be wearing, right? Hopefully she’ll just throw on a worn down pair of Louboutins and a slightly messy ‘do (see above) just like last time.