Here’s Your Spring YA Reading List From Instagram Sensation BlueEyedBiblio

Emily Ables is a teen Instagram star who’s amassed 37,000 followers on the social media platform. She didn’t do it by taking endless #OOTD shots or belfies, but rather by sharing book reviews and recommendations. How’s that for refreshing?

Able’s a young adult fiction fan who goes through books as frequently as most people change their underwear, and has a bookshelf more packed than Carrie Bradshaw‘s shoe closet. Emily posts at @blueeyedbiblio (if you’re not already following her, now’s the time), and gives a fresh and honest take on the buzziest new novels.

Here, we chatted with Emily about her favorite books of all time, the best new novels coming out in 2015, and her impressive Instagram success.

StyleCaster: What genre of books do you read most?

Emily Ables: I read mostly young adult [YA] books, which isn’t a genre technically, it’s more of a category. When it comes to the genres I read, I don’t think I read any one more than the other. I really enjoy fantasy and sci-fi; I love books that take place in settings that are different than anything I could ever travel to. I also really love contemporaries; I like stories with settings that are familiar and plot lines that are easier to relate to. The genre of book I read mostly depends in what mood I’m in.

StyleCaster: What new books are you most excited about this year?

Emily Ables: I’m really looking forward to the release of None of the Above by I.W. Gregorio, which comes out on April 7. It’s the story of a girl who identifies as female but is intersex, which means she’s biologically neither male nor female. I’m also really excited for The Raven King by Maggie Stiefvater, which is being released on September 29th. The Raven King is the fourth and final book in The Raven Cycle series. The first book in the series is The Raven Boys; I highly recommend this series, it’s such an interesting story and it’s very well-written.

StyleCaster: What made you fall in love with reading?

Emily Ables: The thing I love the most about books is how they can transport you to different places. I love that by reading a book you can travel to Paris or see what it’s like to be a wizard. Books give you the opportunities to experience things you otherwise might not be able to experience.

What are your top five light and easy reads for a beach holiday?

Emily Ables: My top five fun books to read would have to be Anna and the French Kiss by Stephanie Perkins, The Disenchantments by Nina LaCour, Since You’ve Been Gone by Morgan Matson, Eleanor & Park by Rainbow Rowell, and The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith.

StyleCaster: What are the top five books you recommend to your friends?

Emily Ables: Five books every girl should read should definitely be Fangirl by Rainbow Rowell, Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson, Just One Day by Gayle Forman, Love Letters to the Dead by Ava Dellaira, Anna and the French Kiss by Stephanie Perkins (yes, this book again, I love it that much).

StyleCaster: Who is your favorite author?

Emily Ables: That’s a really hard question. I wouldn’t say that I have a number one favorite author; I have a lot of authors who I always keep an eye out for their next book. But if I have to choose one, I would pick Rainbow Rowell. I’ve already mentioned two of her books, Fangirl and Eleanor & Park.

Her book Fangirl might just be the most important book to me that I have ever read. I had the pleasure of meeting Rainbow about a year ago, and she was so sweet. If you haven’t read anything be her yet, I recommend everything and anything she’s written.

StyleCaster: Why do you think your Instagram account has been so popular?

Emily Ables: I think it’s been popular because of how unique it is. There aren’t a ton of other Instagram account out there that are solely dedicated to books. I also take pretty nice photos; I have a certain aesthetic that I like to stick to and I edit all my photos the same way.

Follow Emily @blueeyedbiblio for never-ending book reviews and recommendations–plus plenty of pretty pictures.