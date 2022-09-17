Shoppers Say This $17 TikTok-Viral Hack Defrosts 3 Pounds of Meat in ‘Less Than 3 Hours’—& It’s on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing worse than opening the fridge to cook dinner and realizing your meat is still rock-hard frozen. If you want to cook a juicy steak, think again because it could take anywhere between 24 and 36 hours of thawing in the fridge. Or you could submerge your cut in a bowl of cold water and wait until it reaches room temperature. However, both of these defrosting methods require a ton of time and the latter can oftentimes get a little messy. The best solution? XWell’s Defrosting Tray.

Made from food-grade aluminum, the 14-inch by 8-inch tray thaws your meat so quickly that you won’t have to wait for it to defrost in a bowl or the fridge ever again. The only thing that could make this product better? A discount, of course. You’re in luck because it’s on sale for $17 on Amazon

.

The tray has gone viral on TikTok thanks to this video from @chum.bucket51. She takes out a slab of frozen turkey and leaves it on the defrosting board. The TikToker reports back five minutes later to show that it’s completely defrosted.

While that was a thinner piece of meat and therefore didn’t need as much time to thaw, plenty of shoppers praise the tray’s ability to quickly defrost thicker cuts as well.

“It is lightweight, easy to clean and thaws out meat in record time,” raved one five-star reviewer. “I put a three-pound beef brisket that was frozen solid on it this morning. It was completely thawed out in less than three hours! It’s like magic.”

Not to mention, the board has a non-stick coating that makes cleaning it a breeze. You could also toss it in the dishwasher, which is so convenient.

While you’re prepping the veggies, plop your choice of meat onto the Defrosting Tray and it’ll be ready to cook before you know it.

The Defrosting Tray might look super heavy, but it actually only weighs 1.2 pounds, which is about as heavy as your blow dryer. And unlike putting your frozen meat in a bowl of water that splashes everywhere when you try to move it, you can easily move the board around your counter. It also features non-slip silicone corners on each corner to ensure your thawing meat doesn’t go anywhere.

Beyond TikTok, there are plenty of Amazon shoppers who give this product a chef’s kiss.

“Took a thick frozen burger out of the freezer and it was 100 percent thawed in one hour!” wrote one five-star reviewer.

You don’t necessarily have to put a hefty burger or T-bone steak on the board; try frozen fish and vegetables, too. Nine ounces of beef takes no more than 30 minutes to thaw, 2.3 ounces of fish takes no more than 12 minutes and 9 ounces of veggies takes no more than 20 minutes, per the brand.

“This cuts thawing time in half! This defrosting tray has saved me on several occasions because I have forgotten to lay out dinner. It’s slim, so it saves on storage space, and it’s super easy to clean,” wrote another shopper.

Don’t waste any more time waiting for your meat to thaw while your stomach is grumbling for dinner. XWell’s Defrosting Tray is here to make your chef duties so much easier.