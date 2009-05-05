Name: Xiao Wang

Agency: Next

Hometown: Beijing, Virginia Beach

New York City Neighborhood: Astoria, NY. I used to live on East 64th– just moved to Astoria.

Most Incredible Model Moment: I actually love every model moment! I really love my job and have so much fun with it!

Favorite Model or Designer Icon: Kate Moss!

Describe your uniform: I wear different things everyday, right now I’m into a little dress with tights, maybe boots or sandals. I love to wear jewelry. I have a little website where I sell jewelry that I make: icecreamcandy.etsy.com

Photo: Joey D’Arco