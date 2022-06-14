The Xbox Series X Is in Stock at the Most Unexpected Place—Get It For $100+ Off Before It Sells Out Again

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been on the hunt for an Xbox Series X restock, now is the time to get one—and for a massive discount. The Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S—known collectively as the Xbox Series X/S—launched in November 2020 as the fourth generation of the Xbox console family, succeeding 2013’s Xbox One. Along with the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S are a part of the ninth generation of video game consoles.

Compared to past Xbox consoles, the Xbox Series X features higher-end hardware and higher display resolutions—up to 8K—as well as higher frame rates and real-time ray tracing for faster and more efficient gaming. The console also has a high-speed solid-state drive to reduce loading times. The Xbox Series S, which uses a similar central processing unit but a less powerful graphics processing unit, is more affordable than the Xbox Series X but includes less memory and internal storage and lacks the optical drive that makes the Xbox Series X so popular. Both consoles, however, are designed to support almost all Xbox One games, controllers and accessories—as well as many games from older Xbox consoles. Both consoles are also compatible with gaming subscription services such as Xbox Game Pass, as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming, a cloud game-streaming platform.

“It is a really amazing console. Just setting it up and downloading a few games for my son, I could really notice the download speed and performance upgrades,” reads one review on Amazon. Another reviewer wrote, “Incredible machine. Sets up in a flash. The App is key for easy set up. Feels so smooth. HDR is incredible for upscaling games. Nice to have 800gb and purchasable expandable memory now.”

One more reviewer complimented the Xbox Series X’s speed compared to past Xbox consoles. “The Xbox Series X addresses the Xbox One X’s weakest point: speed. It has a powerful CPU in addition to its monstrous GPU and has built-in SSD. You’ll be impressed with the speed from the get-go,” the review read. “The initial setup was super fast and it even allows you to copy settings from the cloud that it backed up from your previous console. You’ll be up and running in no time, and if you are a Gamepass subscriber, you’ll have great games to play.” The review continued, “The backwards compatibility truly shines and it is a joy going back to some of your favorite titles that perform better now with the power of the Series X…I quite like how the new controller feels and it seems they made some minor yet meaningful tweaks to it overall. The bumpers seem more responsive to me and the share button is a useful addition.”

So where is the Xbox Series X restocked and are there any deals to score the popular console for even cheaper? Well, the Xbox Series X is restocked at the most unexpected retailer: QVC. Read on for the best Xbox Series X deals and which bundles to score to get the console for much, much cheaper.

Halo Infinite is by far one of the Xbox Series X’s bestselling games, and QVC’s Xbox Series X Halo Infinite bundle is the perfect start to your game collection. Halo Infinite is the sixth game in the Halo series and the third game in Halo’s “Reclaimer Saga” after 2015’s Halo 5: Guardians. The first-person shooter game follows human supersoldier Master Chief and his fight against his enemy Banished on the Forerunner ringworld Zeta Halo, also known as Installation 07. Unlike past Halo installments, Halo Infinite is the first game in the series to offer a free-to-play multiplayer mode. The game—which was released in in November 2021 in celebration of the Halo franchise’s 20-year anniversary—has been meet with positive reviews, with many critics calling the game one of the best in the Halo series for its visuals, gameplay, open world design, soundtrack and story.

Along with Halo Infinite and the Xbox Series X, the bundle also includes a wireless controller, a dual charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Microsoft’s Game Essentials and Family Game & Services Gold for more free gaming fun. The price original is $839.96 but with QVC’s current deal and OFFER discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available to new customers), gamers can receive an additional $15 off for a final deal of $811.96.

As one of the most successful video game franchises history, the Xbox Series X Call of Duty: Vanguard bundle is the best way to kick off your Xbox Series X collection. The game is the 18th installment in the Call of Duty franchise, a first-person shooter video game series that’s set in various historic wars including World War II and the Cold War, as well as fictional battles in futuristic worlds and outer space. Call of Duty: Vanguard follows the birth of a special forces as they face an emerging threat at the end of World War II. The game was released in November 2021 and was met with positive reviews from critics for its campaign and multiplayer modes.

Along with Call of Duty Vanguard and the Xbox Series X, the bundle also includes a wireless controller, a dual charging dock, a silicone sleeve and vouchers to Microsoft’s Game Essentials and Family Game & Services Gold for more free gaming fun. The price original is $839.96 but with QVC’s current OFFER discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available to new customers), gamers can receive an additional $15 off for a final deal of $824.96.

If you love first-person shooter games, the Xbox Series X Battlefield 2042 bundle is for you. The game is the 12th installment in the Battlefield series, a first-person shooter video game franchise that focuses on large, online multiplayer battles, where users play in squads and control soldiers, tanks, airplanes and other vehicles in battle. Unlike past installments in the Battlefield series, Battlefield 2042 is completely multiplayer and features cross-platform play. The game was released in November 2021 and was met with positive reviews from critics.

Along with Battlefield 2042 and the Xbox Series X, the bundle also includes a wireless controller, a dual charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Microsoft’s Game Essentials and Family Game & Services Gold for more free gaming fun. The price original is $839.96 but with QVC’s current OFFER discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available to new customers), gamers can receive an additional $15 off for a final deal of $824.96.

For the cheapest Xbox Series X bundle, look no further than QVC’s Xbox Series X headset bundle. Along with the Xbox Series X, the bundle also includes a wireless controller, an Xbox-branded stereo headset and voucher for Gamers Galore Premium for more free gaming fun. The price original is $729.86 but with QVC’s current OFFER discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available to new customers), gamers can receive an additional $15 off for a final deal of $714.96.

It’s all about the controllers. Not into the standard black controller? The Xbox Series X controller bundle is the best way to customize your controller, with colors like blue, red, yellow, white and patterns like Daystrike (red and black). Of course, black is also still available for those who are into the classics.

Along with the Xbox Series X and a customizable wireless controller, the bundle also includes a dual charging dock, a gaming headset vouchers, a silicone case, a power back, a rear cover, four thumb grips and vouchers to Microsoft’s Game Essentials and Family Game & Services Gold for more free gaming fun. The price original is $959.86 but with QVC’s current OFFER discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available to new customers), gamers can receive an additional $15 off for a final deal of $944.96.

Test your pilot skills with the Xbox Series X Flight Simulator bundle. The game—which is the 15th installment in Microsoft’s Flight Simulator franchise—is a virtual reality flight simulator game that simulates the topography of the whole earth using data from Bing Maps. The game’s artificial intelligence generates three-dimensional representations of earth’s features, including real-time weather effects. “From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and accurate aircraft in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator,” the game’s description reads. “Test your piloting skills against the challenges of night flying, real-time atmospheric simulation, and live weather in a dynamic and living world. Create your flight plan to anywhere on the planet. Plus, you’ll also receive the Top Gun: Maverick expansion pack, taking your training to the next level while navigating complex situations faced by actual U.S. Navy Top Gun pilots.”

Along with the Xbox Series X and Flight Simulator, the bundle also includes a Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas One for Series X joystick, a premium gaming headset, and two vouchers to Xbox’s Games and Services Essentials and Select Game Suite for more free gaming fun. The price original is $1,161.96 but with QVC’s current OFFER discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available to new customers), gamers can receive an additional $15 off for a final deal of $1,294.79.

For those who want the best of the best, the Xbox Series X Grand Theft Auto V bundle is the most popular deal on QVC. The bundle comes with a brand-new copy of Grand Theft Auto V, the seventh game in the Grand Theft Auto series and the 15th installment in the franchise overall. The single-player game follows three main characters—retired bank robber Michael De Santa, street gangster Franklin Clinton, and drug dealer Trevor Philips—as they commit heists under the pressure of powerful criminals and a corrupt government in Los Santos, San Andreas—a fictional city based on Los Angeles, California. The game—which can be played from either third-person or first-person perspective—sees players navigate San Andreas by foot or vehicle as they roam an open-world design and commit a series of heists and missions while trying to avoid law enforcement. The game also includes an online multiplayer mode that lets up to 30 players work together or against each other in various cooperative and competitive modes. Released in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V is one of the best-selling video games in history, earning $800 million in its first day and $1 billion in its first three days. The game also received critical acclaim and was named the Game of the Year by several publications. As of 2022, it’s the second best-selling video game of all time with more than 165 million copies sold worldwide.

Along with Grand Theft Auto V and an Xbox Series X, the bundle also includes a wireless controller, a dual charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Microsoft’s Game Essentials and Family Game & Services Gold for more free gaming fun. The price original is $829.86 but with QVC’s current OFFER discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available to new customers), gamers can receive an additional $15 off for a final deal of $814.96.

Play as some of the best ballers with Xbox Series X’s NBA 2K22 bundle. NBA 2K22 features six different basketball players on its cover: the Dallas Maverick’s Luka Dončić and Dirk Nowitzki; the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant; the Washington Wizards’ Washington Wizards; and the Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker, who is first WNBA player to be featured as a cover athlete on an NBA 2K game. The game—which is the National Basketball Association’s official video game—simulates NBA matches, as players control an entire team or certain player to come out as the winner. The franchise also includes objectives that relate to the rules of basketball, and a presentation that resembles real NBA games. Each game also includes a mi of teams and players from the current NBA season, as well as historic athletes from the past. EuroLeague basketball teams, WNBA teams and fictional players have also been included.

Along with NBA 2K22 and the Xbox Series X, the bundle also includes a wireless controller, a Nyko gaming headset and a nine-pack voucher to the Xbox’s Games and Services Essentials store for more free gaming fun. The original price is $960.96 but with its limited-time sale and QVC’s current OFFER discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available to new customers), gamers can receive an additional $15 off for a final deal of $945.96.

If you’ve never played a Madden game before, the Xbox Series X’s Madden NFL 22 bundle is considered one of the most popular. The game—which is the newest game in the Madden NFL franchise—features Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as its cover. The cover—which comes after Mahomes and Brady played against each other in 2021’s Super Bowl LV, which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won—is the first joint cover since Madden NFL 10. Madden NFL 22 is also the last game released before the death of John Madden, the NFL legend and former Oakland Raiders head coach, whom the franchise is named after. Madden died in 2021 at the age of 85. Since its first game in 1988, the Madden NFL franchise, which is the official National Football League’s video games, has sold more than 130 million copies and has generated more than $4 billion in sales. The game simulates an NFL match and includes detailed playbooks, player statistics, and voice commentary in the style of a real NFL TV broadcast.

Along with Madden NFL 22 and the Xbox Series X, the bundle also includes a wireless controller, a dual charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Microsoft’s Game Essentials and Family Game & Services Gold for more free gaming fun. The original price is $839.96 but with its limited-time sale and QVC’s current OFFER discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available to new customers), gamers can receive an additional $15 off for a final deal of $824.96.

