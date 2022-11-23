Black Friday Deals on Xbox Series X & S Are Perfect For ‘Halo’ Stans—Score the Limited Edition Console For Cheap

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been on the hunt for the best Xbox Series X and S Black Friday deals, we’ve scoured the internet and delivered. The Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S—known collectively as the Xbox Series X/S—launched in November 2020 as the fourth generation of the Xbox console family, succeeding 2013’s Xbox One. Along with the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S are a part of the ninth generation of video game consoles.

Compared to past Xbox consoles, the Xbox Series X features higher-end hardware and higher display resolutions—up to 8K—as well as higher frame rates and real-time ray tracing for faster and more efficient gaming. The console also has a high-speed solid-state drive to reduce loading times. The Xbox Series S, which uses a similar central processing unit but a less powerful graphics processing unit, is more affordable than the Xbox Series X but includes less memory and internal storage and lacks the optical drive that makes the Xbox Series X so popular. Both consoles, however, are designed to support almost all Xbox One games, controllers and accessories—as well as many games from older Xbox consoles. Both consoles are also compatible with gaming subscription services such as Xbox Game Pass, as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming, a cloud game-streaming platform.

“It is a really amazing console. Just setting it up and downloading a few games for my son, I could really notice the download speed and performance upgrades,” reads one review on Amazon. Another reviewer wrote, “Incredible machine. Sets up in a flash. The App is key for easy setup. Feels so smooth. HDR is incredible for upscaling games. Nice to have 800GB and purchasable expandable memory now.”

The Best Xbox Series X/S Black Friday Deals

Read on for the best Xbox Series X/S Black Friday deals for bundles and games.

The Best X Box Series X/S Black Friday Bundles

If you’re looking for the X Box Series X or S console plus extras, here’s what you can score for Black Friday 2022.

This bundle comes with the X Box Series X Bundle comes with a whopping 1TB of storage, a dual charging dock, a wired headset, silicone case and a mega voucher (see Software tab for voucher details). You’re saving an INCREDIBLE $350 off, at $649.99 down from the original price of $999.99. Here’s what users are saying about the X Box Series X.

One reviewer complimented the Xbox Series X’s speed compared to past Xbox consoles. “The Xbox Series X addresses the Xbox One X’s weakest point: speed. It has a powerful CPU in addition to its monstrous GPU and has built-in SSD. You’ll be impressed with the speed from the get-go,” the review read.

“The initial setup was super fast and it even allows you to copy settings from the cloud that it backed up from your previous console. You’ll be up and running in no time, and if you are a Gamepass subscriber, you’ll have great games to play.” The review continued, “The backwards compatibility truly shines and it is a joy going back to some of your favorite titles that perform better now with the power of the Series X…I quite like how the new controller feels and it seems they made some minor yet meaningful tweaks to it overall. The bumpers seem more responsive to me and the share button is a useful addition.”

Save $20 off your first order with HSN using the promo code HSN2022.

While not quite as powerful as its beefy Series X counterpart, the Series S is a more budget, beginner-friendly console for those still wanting to experience what this latest X Box console has to offer and save $50 in the process. This X Box Series S bundle comes with all the console basics, plus a second wireless controller, a HyperX Cloud Stinger headset and a voucher. A Tom’s Guide review said it’s a “powerful console with a staggering amount of games on offer—not to mention that it plays streaming media with ease, and won’t take up all that much room in your house.”

Save $20 off your first order with HSN using the promo code HSN2022.

Halo Infinite is by far one of the Xbox Series X’s bestselling games, and HSN’s Xbox Series X Halo Infinite bundle is the perfect start to your game collection. Halo Infinite is the sixth game in the Halo series and the third game in Halo’s “Reclaimer Saga” after 2015’s Halo 5: Guardians.

The first-person shooter game follows human supersoldier Master Chief and his fight against his enemy Banished on the Forerunner ringworld Zeta Halo, also known as Installation 07. Unlike past Halo installments, Halo Infinite is the first game in the series to offer a free-to-play multiplayer mode. Many critics called the game one of the best in the Halo series for its visuals, gameplay, open-world design, soundtrack and story. Along with saving $100 on this bundle, get Halo Infinite, the Xbox Series X, a wireless controller, a dual charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Microsoft’s Game Essentials and Family Game & Services Gold for more free gaming fun.

Save $20 off your first order with HSN using the promo code HSN2022.

For the true Halo fan comes this Xbox Series X Limited Edition Halo Bundle to celebrate the game’s 20th anniversary. This package comes with a special Halo-designed console and controller, in addition to the wired headset, silicone case, charging dock and vouchers. Save $65 on this perfect gift for the Halo stan.

Save $20 off your first order with HSN using the promo code HSN2022.

Next to Halo, the Call of Duty franchise is XBox’s other iconic title. In the 19th installment, Modern Warfare II sends you on a new campaign with British special forces unit Task Force 141 and Mexican Special Forces unit Los Vaqueros as you attempt to track down Iranian Quds Force major and terrorist Hassan Zyani. This XBox Series X Modern Warfare II bundle comes with the console, wired headset, silicone sleeve and two vouchers with a discount of $153.01.

Save $20 off your first order with HSN using the promo code HSN2022.

The Best Xbox Series X/S Black Friday Games Deals

Looking to update your games library? Look no further for bargains.

A real Game of the Year contender, the epic Elden Ring from FromSoftware is the perfect intro to the Souls-like genre for newbies. Its open-world environment is absolutely gorgeous, encouraging exploration like never before. Tackle formidable foes with the strategic combat FromSoft is best known for, in a fantasy world that only George R. R. Martin (Game of Thrones) could create. Best of all, this quick classic is significantly cheaper than usual, at $35 down from $59.99.

More an interactive movie than a video game, The Quarry

is a survival-horror game set at a school camp, where nine teenage counselors are plunged into an unpredictable night of terror. Over the course of the night, you play as each of the nine characters and, depending on your choices, some of them may not make it through til sunrise. This game flew under the radar a bit when it first came out so it’s at a 72% discount, there’s never been a better time to try it. It’s Just $17 down from $59.99.

The first time Square Enix forayed into the Marvel Universe with Marvel’s Avengers, it… didn’t go so well. The game wasn’t well received by critics or players. It’s unfortunate because those negative reviews tainted what would be a really fantastic release in Guardians of the Galaxy: no microtransactions, no multiplayer, and a great story. According to a review by IGN: “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy nicely balances a goofy, action-filled adventure with some genuinely heartfelt story moments, and the choices you’re given can add some surprising personal twists to your particular playthrough.” You can get it for $14.99 down from $59.99, which is a saving of 75%. Huge.

For the football fan, you can’t miss Madden NFL 2023 with, for the first time, its namesake coach John Madden on the cover. The game introduces the all-new FieldSENSE Gameplay System, which provides the foundation for consistent, ultra-realistic gameplay, and equips players with more control at all positions in every mode. Score this iconic title for $29.99, which is $40 (57%) off the original price.

Likely the last in the Tombraider reboot series (though surely not the final ever in the franchise) comes Shadow of the Tombraider from Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix. IGN said the environments “deliver a wonderfully eerie atmosphere too. An omnipresent cult, an unnerving, string-based score, and an aggressive subterranean enemy type, The Yaaxil, mean Shadow of the Tomb Raider frequently feels like a horror game, which makes for wonderfully tense exploration as you wade through mountains of bodies or hear an animalistic growl in the distance. Once again, there’s that clever homage being paid to the 1996 original; in this instance to its weird, psychedelic heart.” Get your hands on it for just $17.99, down from $24.99.

Save $20 off your first order with HSN using the promo code HSN2022.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.