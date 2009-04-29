X-Men Origins: Wolverine brings out the stars

Halle Berry joined friend and frequent co-star Hugh Jackman (the two starred in three X-Men movies and Swordfish together) on the red carpet last night at the LA screening of X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Wearing a skintight little black dress, Halle showed off some serious post-baby curves and a new shorter and lighter do – no wonder she’s one of People’s Most Beautiful People of 2009.

But Halle wasn’t the only one getting attention. Mel Gibson sent tongues wagging as he made his first very public appearance with new girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva – a Russian recording artist. The Lethal Weapon star and his wife, who have been separated for three years, filed for divorce last month.

The much-anticipated movie also brought out Ryan Reynolds, who co-stars as Wade Wilson in the new X-Men, Fergie (also in a sexy LBD), the Black Eyed Peas and Amanda Peet.