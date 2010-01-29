X Factor Show: Simon Cowell to Bring on Lady Gaga as Judge?

Let’s face it — the world just can’t get enough Gaga. Even Simon Cowell, the ever critical, always cynical Idol judge can’t deny her star power, and has asked her to join the team of judges on the hit U.K. television show, X Factor.

Cowell is in the process of recruiting judges, but rumor has it that he is thinking of Paula Abdul, Cheryl Cole, and none other than Lady Gaga. While audiences would go gaga to see Gaga as a judge, a source close to Cowell thinks it may cause some friction amongst the female judges.Theres not room for both Paula and Lady Gaga. It would definitely be an either-or situation. Is this the beginning of an all out war between Paula Abdul and Lady Gaga? At the moment, the female role of judge is still up in the air but if so, then my money’s on Gaga.

If Lady Gaga turns down the position, here are our picks of judge-worthy female artists:

Taylor Swift



The talented country signer would have a fresh, young perspective to add to the judges table. Not to mention that the world loves her as much as they love their Gaga.

Kelly Clarkson



Without reality singing contests like the X Factor, Kelly Clarksonwould not be where she is today. She would be able to identify with the contestants and give them great advice.

Victoria Beckham



She has earned her respect in the fashion industry and she does have a musical background; don’t forget her role as a Spice Girl.

Katy Perry



The recently engaged singer is adored by her fans and would give the judges table a bit of edge.

Rihanna



The next best thing to Lady Gaga. Rihanna would be just as interesting to watch and her wardrobe would be equally entertaining to audiences.

More News We Love:

Sophie Dahl Says Don’t Diet!

Father of Padma Lakshmi’s Baby Revealed

Alexander Wang Takes NYC with New Ad Campaign