WWD Launches iPad App!

It used to be that you had to duck, shift and finagle your seating position during a fashion show to dodge the copious amounts of digital cameras snapping photos and video of the collection parading down the runway (while capturing of your own). These days, we have even bigger obstacles (read: props) to shove in front of our next-door neighbor at a show: the iPad.

These trusty tools have been seen in the most fashionable of hands during any given fashion week. So, we figured it was only a matter of time until the key industry news source, WWD, launched their own iPad app. Can we just say, we’re obsessed with this? Now, if you’re not working from the office, don’t have time to pick one up in the morning or just prefer your iPad over your iPhone, this function has you covered.

Delivering the full digital version of the paper to your device at 12:01 EST every morning, you can trust that you’ll be in the know no matter what. Oh and also, in case you’re a fan of WWD online, you’ll have access to additional photos. Score!

We now return to our daily stretches we’ve begun doing to be fully limber for fashion week (we’re not kidding).