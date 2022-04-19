Wu-Tang Clan & Nas’ Tour Is Coming—Here’s How to Get Discounted Tix to Their NY State of Mind Shows

Hip hop royalty returns with a Wu-Tang and Nas tour set to kick off across North America this year. The legendary acts are set to hit the road for their first co-headlining tour—and fans of the New York juggernauts will be able to land discounted tickets for Wu-Tang Clan & Nas’ 2022 tour with our tips below.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas announced their NY State of Mind Tour—named for the Queens rapper’s classic Illmatic track of the same name—on April 19, 2022. Wu-Tang Clan & Nas’ 2022 tour will span 25 cities across the United States, beginning on August 30 in St. Louis along with stops in Atlanta, Camden and Houston before closing out on October 4 at Los Angeles’ celebrated Hollywood Bowl venue.
Nas and Wu-Tang’s 2022 NY State of Mind Tour announcement comes after a series of recent accolades for both headliners. In 2021, Nas released two albums: Disease II and Magic, both of which were produced by Hit-Boy and garnered widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike. Disease II was nominated in the Best Rap Album category at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, where Nas performed a medley of career-spanning hits in honor of the 20th anniversary of his 2002 album, God’s Son.
Meanwhile, Wu-Tang Clan—whose members still include founder and de facto leader, RZA, along with GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, Ghostface Killah and U-God—recently received an honor by the Library of Congress when their pioneering debut record, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), was chosen to be added to the National Recording Registry.
To catch Wu-Tang and Nas’ 2022 NY State of Mind Tour and secure discounted tickets for yourself, check out our recommended ticketing options below.
When do Wu-Tang Clan & Nas tickets for the NY State of Mind Tour go on sale?
Tickets for the Wu-Tang Clan and Nas 2022 NY State of Mind Tour are on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
How to buy Wu-Tang Clan & Nas tickets for their 2022 NY State of Mind Tour
Whether you’ve missed the presale or want more ticket options to choose from (including discounted tickets), we have a few options listed below when it comes to securing Wu-Tang Clan & Nas tickets this year.
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas Tickets on StubHub
- Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Wu-Tang Clan & Nas“
- Sort by Date, Distance and Price
- Select the Event Date of your choice
- To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar
- Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Wu-Tang Clan & Nas’ NY State of Mind Tour!
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas Tickets on VividSeats
- Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Wu-Tang Clan & Nas.”
- Filter by City to find performance dates in your area
- Select Find Tickets
- To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from.
- For $15 off of $125 or more, use the code SC15 at checkout
- Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Wu-Tang Clan & Nas’ NY State of Mind Tour!
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas Tickets on Ticketmaster
- Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “Wu-Tang Clan & Nas.”
- Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice
- To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range
- Check out and enjoy Wu-Tang Clan & Nas’ NY State of Mind Tour!
How to get presale tickets for Wu-Tang Clan & Nas’ 2022 NY State of Mind Tour
If you happen to be an American Express Card Member in North America, you can purchase Wu-Tang Clan & Nas tickets early on Ticketmaster in select markets as early as Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. through Monday, April 25, 2022, at 10:00 p.m. local time. Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets in select markets beginning Tuesday, April 19th at 10:00 a.m. until Monday, April 25th at 10:00 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. You can check out instructions for presale purchases via Citi Entertainment here.
What are Wu-Tang Clan & Nas’ 2022 Tour Dates?
You can check out the full list of Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ 2022 NY State of Mind Tour dates below, and find tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas Tour Dates 2022: NY State of Mind
08/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
09/02 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/03 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/08 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
09/09 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
09/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
09/16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
09/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
09/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/25 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
10/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/02 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
General tickets for the Wu-Tang Clan and Nas 2022 NY State of Mind Tour go on sale Tuesday, April 26 at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can purchase original tickets at Ticketmaster here, or resale tickets at StubHub here. For a discount on resale tickets, use code SC15 at checkout for $15 off at VividSeats.
