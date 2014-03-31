Groundbreaking: Wu Tang Clan Will Release Only 1 Copy of Their Next Album

The music world at large freaked out last summer when Jay Z released his album via a free app exclusively available Samsung’s Galaxy S4 cell phone. Now New Jersey-based rap group Wu Tang Clan is aiming to outdo Jay—who, by the way, immediately achieved platinum status when the app came out on more than a million phones simultaneously—by releasing just one singular copy of their next record.

“We’re making a single-sale collector’s item. This is like somebody having the scepter of an Egyptian king.” You might be scratching your head in confusion, and you wouldn’t be the only one. According to Forbes , the group has conceptualized the album, called “The Wu—Once Upon a Time In Shaolin” as an effort to return music to the fine art status afforded to one-of-a-kind paintings, sculptures, and other works. “We’re about to put out a piece of art like nobody else has done in the history of [modern] music,” groupmember Robert “RZA” Diggs told Forbes.

How will they make money off this single release? Easy: they’re going to play the album in galleries and charge admission to partake of it. They will also sell the single copy for upwards of millions of dollars.

Who’s going to buy it? Either someone with a lot of money and a well-established love for Wu, or a major record label, who will then procure it to the masses for a pretty penny.