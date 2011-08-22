WTF: Vogue Italia’s Tasteless “Slave” Earrings Trend Story

Oh, Italian Vogue. While its imagery is always beautiful, its social commentary on the likes of eating disorders, plus-size models, natural disasters, and matters of race more often than not comes across as tactless and tasteless. After receiving some very mixed reviews about its segregative “all-black” issue in 2008 (as well as an editorial featuring all black models in its February 2011 issue) and a burlesque-y June 2011 cover starring some sexy, curvy models, the magazine known for pushing the envelope might have finally gone too far.

The astute folks at Jezebel came across what is quite possibly the most racist market story of all time: a roundup of “slave earrings” on the Vogue Italia website. If you didn’t think it was remotely possible to glamorize the slave trade, the glossy clearly wants to prove you wrong! Instead of using PC descriptions like “African-inspired” or something similar, the mag used crass racist puns, like those below:

“If the name brings to the mind the decorative traditions of the women of colour who were brought to the southern Unites States during the slave trade, the latest interpretation is pure freedom. Colored stones, symbolic pendants and multiple spheres. And the evolution goes on.”

Yikes, this might actually be worse than Franca Sozzani‘s insensitive, anti-Semitic “30 pieces of silver” comment that she used in her defense of John Galliano after his rant that got him fired from Dior. So how long do you think it will be before the editor takes to her blog to try to clean up this mess?

[via Jezebel]