WTF? Lady Gaga Has a Very Odd Relationship with Her Footwear

Listen, I really like shoes, probably more than your average person who likes shoes. They can be artful and colorful, they can make my legs looks better and add five inches to my not-tall frame. They’re really great, but they’re not a source of emotional support for me. Nope, they’re inanimate objects, often fashion-forward inanimate objects.

Lady Gaga seems vaguely confused with this distinction the line between footwear and friendship. In a recent feature in which the singer interviewed Blondie’s Debbie Harry for Harper’s Bazaar, upon asking about the 80s star’s new song, “China Shoes,” Lady Gaga got weird, saying:

“I often feel like my shoes are the only part of me that know what I’m doing all the time because they’re always with me. There’s this one pair of boots that I always wear, and sometimes when I’m so alone in my hotel room, I look at them and I think how they really are the only things in my life that know exactly what I’ve been through all day. So is that what the song was about, or was there a different meaning?”

Debbie Harry, who’s not completely insane, sort of evaded the whole thing and answered, “I try to put a core of real sensitivity and make the words childish to just say simply, This person is going away, and I’m missing them very much. I’m not going to recover unless they come back soon, and I’m leaving this note in the back of a book because I know you’re going to read it when you are traveling.” See, she was talking about a person.