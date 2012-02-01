WTF Is Pink Slime & Why Is It In Your McDonald’s Hamburger?!

In today’s repulsive news, McDonald’s has decided to stop using the ground beef filler known on the street as “pink slime.” If you’re suddenly realizing that for the last few years you’ve been unknowingly ingesting this “pink slime” and feel the sudden need to go yack in the toilet, we’re willing to bet you’re not alone.

The “pink slime” is actually beef trimmings that have been treated with ammonium hydroxide, which hardly sounds like the foundation of a healthy, life-sustaining diet. According to NBC4i, the decision to eliminate “pink slime” from McD’s burgers came after Jamie Oliver publicly plead the chain to take this gross concoction out of its meat.

So there you have it folks. You might not have been eating real meat before (especially if you’re a McRib kinda person), but your McDonald’s is now 100% beef. Maybe.

Photo: Eater