Wrap-Front Pants are Trending: Here's How to Wear Them

Wrap-Front Pants are Trending: Here’s How to Wear Them

Wrap-Front Pants are Trending: Here’s How to Wear Them
Since Kendall Jenner first stepped out in those incredible wrap pants in April, our trend radars started buzzing with the promise of something major. Already we’d seen skirts and dresses being styled over pants, but now it looked like the trend had progressed for spring.

Kendall’s not the only one who loves wrap-front pants at the moment–street style stars and fashion bloggers are also loving apron-style trousers right now. We’re sold on this style for spring–and after you check out the following 11 street style snaps, we’re pretty sure you will be too.

Photo: Vogue UK

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Fashion Bomb Daily

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Style From Tokyo

Photo: Wenn

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: A Fashion Fix

Photo: Man Repeller

