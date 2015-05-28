Wrap-Front Pants are Trending: Here’s How to Wear Them

Since Kendall Jenner first stepped out in those incredible wrap pants in April, our trend radars started buzzing with the promise of something major. Already we’d seen skirts and dresses being styled over pants, but now it looked like the trend had progressed for spring.

Kendall’s not the only one who loves wrap-front pants at the moment–street style stars and fashion bloggers are also loving apron-style trousers right now. We’re sold on this style for spring–and after you check out the following 11 street style snaps, we’re pretty sure you will be too.