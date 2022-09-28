Wrangler x Leon Bridges Denim Collaboration Has Officially Dropped—Here Are All the Details

Scroll To See More Images

Leon Bridges dons strictly Wrangler denim—the singer’s Fort Worth roots paired with the brand’s Western flair are no doubt befitting. Therefore, it’s hardly a surprise that a collaboration was written in the stars; he even “began his music journey” sporting vintage apparel from Wrangler, and is loyal to its unique styles to this day. The 29-piece collection with the brand encapsulates Bridges’ ode to living under “That Texas Sun,” and also arrives just in time for Wrangler’s 75th anniversary.

“Working with the brand’s design team in Greensboro, North Carolina, I was able to walk through the brand’s archives and select original silhouettes. Our meetings continued in my hometown of Fort Worth, Texas, where we chose trims and final patterns and I was able to give feedback on the early garment prototypes,” Bridges shared in a press release. “It was an amazing experience for me to play such an active role in the creative process from start to finish. Telling the story of my authentic ties and heartfelt passion for Wrangler, this collection is meant to nurture individuality and spontaneity for the trailblazers of today.”

The intricate details across both the men’s and women’s pieces are truly what makes this collaboration special; his initials “LB” are incorporated into several of the design elements, from the pattern on both the Laser Jacket and Laser Jeans to the print on the Western-inspired button-up shirts. Other standouts from the collection, including both the classic denim jacket and Ringer T-Shirt, are embossed with Bridges’ rightfully earned nickname, “Mr. Wrangler.”

“Working side by side with Leon, we infused his passion for our vintage pieces with his personal style and were able to create a legendary collection that tells the story of our shared history. We are honored to be a part of Leon’s start and continued journey as an artist,” Vivian Rivetti, global VP of design at Wrangler, shared in the same release.

We humbly got the chance to catch up with Leon himself at an exclusive Leon Bridges x Wrangler event during NYFW, where the brand unveiled all the pieces from the collaboration, alongside its one-and-only Legendary-Tier NFT, which was sold via an online auction.

“Denim, that’s my whole uniform, and I think wrangler is the pinnacle of that,” Bridges told StyleCaster, to which we had to ask, “do you wear any other denim brands, or is it strictly Wrangler?” Expectedly, he responded, “strictly Wrangler.”

Currently available on wrangler.com, the collection is priced from $60-159 and includes sizes XS-XL.

Wrangler X Leon Bridges Men’s 124MJ Jacket

Wrangler X Leon Bridges Women’s 123MJZ Jacket

Wrangler X Leon Bridges Men’s Western Shirt

Wrangler X Leon Bridges Women’s Western Shirt

Wrangler X Leon Bridges Women’s Laser Wrock Jean

Wrangler X Leon Bridges Men’s Laser Jean