Wrangler x Billabong Features Crochet Bikinis, Summertime Denim & More

With one month of summer left in the game, I almost convinced myself that I was done shopping for swimsuits. Almost, that is, until I heard about a cute crochet little number from the Wrangler x Billabong collection. After that, everything changed!

Riding the high of a successful multi-drop collection with blogger The Salty Blonde, Billabong has been given Gen Z’s seal of approval, so teaming up with a beloved denim brand like Wrangler is a smart next move, especially as we look towards investing in jeans for our transitional pre-fall wardrobes.

This collection has everything you need for a perfect end-of-summer ‘fit, from must-have denim shorts to your new favorite swimsuit. And TBH, the two brands have always gone hand in hand! In a press release about the collection, Billabong founder Gordon Merchant admits that his love for the fit of his favorite Wrangler denim was what inspired him to create board shorts he liked just as much. And thus, the brand was born!

Backstory aside, the collection on its own is good. Like, good good. Like I’m booking last-minute plans for a beach trip with my friends just so that I have an excuse to wear everything I buy. And if you want in before the goods are gone, you can shop the collab on either brand’s site or from Nordstrom.

Below, read on for my personal faves from the Wrangler x Billabong drop.

Setting Sun Slider Crochet Bikini Top + Side Tie Crochet Bikini Bottoms

Crochet bikinis are a huge trend this season, so I’m all about this tricolor top and the matching bottoms.

Lil Sweet Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

I’m a sucker for a one-piece with a massive midriff moment, so this underwire pick has stolen my heart.

Sea Spots Underwire Bikini Top + High Waist Bikini Bottoms

Polka-dot bikinis are a playful summer wardrobe essential, so excuse me while I live in this underwire top and matching high-waisted bottoms.