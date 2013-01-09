Wowza: Beyoncé Rocks a Sexy Crop Top and Underwear on February’s GQ Cover

Earlier today, a blurry Instagram photo began to make its way around the Internet that showed Beyoncé covering GQ‘s February issue, also known as the “100 Sexiest Women of the 21st Century” issue. An hour ago, GQ confirmed the news, and that the issue will hit newsstands January 15. The mag also provided a clear shot of the cover (above), which gives us some clues as to some other ladies (Kate Upton, Megan Fox, Mila Kunis, a whole mess of Jessicas) who’ll be included.

Obviously, Beyoncé looks uh-mazing—but we have to say we’re a bit surprised that she’s showing so much! It’s been awhile since Blue Ivy‘s mom has stripped down for a sexy shoot, but we guess that when a leading men’s mag tells you you’re pretty much the hottest woman in the world, you have the confidence to shimmy into a tiny pair of animal-print panties and a crop top (not to mention a belly chain). Naturally, the pictorial is by Terry Richardson, so the rest is bound to be equally as risqué.

What do you think of Beyoncé’s latest cover? Is she the sexiest woman of the 21st century?