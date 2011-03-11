Wow Dior! Vintage Viral Video of Nazi Family Member

In one of those horrifying for the PR department turn of events, an awful video making the intenet rounds features Christian Dior’s niece Franoise talking about why Hitler is her hero and why she loves the Aryan race.

Christian Dior himself wasn’t even alive at the time the video was made, and his niece never worked for the fashion house, so there’s no reason to believe the courtier himself shared her beliefs. Jezebel breaks down the video, and explains that Franoise talks about her upcoming, charming Nazi themed nuptials that apparently never ended up occurring. She did, however, later get in trouble for plastering Nazi stickers around London.

The video is below for your stomach chruning pleasure. Nothing like watching a young girl talk about hating people for no reason.

