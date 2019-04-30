Woven Shoes to Shop Now That Spring Is in Full Swing

Scroll To See More Images

When people go to shop for shoes, their chief concern is rarely textile. Instead, people consider the shape of the shoe, its color, how comfy it is or isn’t, how well it will combine with the rest of their wardrobe. Though many of us are apt to shop denim jumpsuits or leather jackets or satin dresses, our obsession with fiber fails to extend to footwear—until it gets warm outside. Spring and summer force us to acknowledge the exception to this shopping-based rule of thumb; once the sun starts shining on a near-consistent basis, we can’t get our hands on (or our feet into) woven shoes fast enough.

Something about the breezy, bohemian aesthetic of spring and summer inspires us to crave raffia, straw and rope in a way we don’t during any other time of year. Even leather, a timeless textile that tends to transcend seasonality, gets the woven treatment—finding a home in webbed flats, netted block heels and even the occasional pair of braided booties.

These textured pieces ground our light, flowy spring/summer ensembles in something earthy and ever-so-slightly edgy. Woven shoes are the necessary cherry on top of any spring/summer sartorial sundae; they’re the only thing that does our favorite sundresses, or jumpsuits, or matching sets the justice they deserve. Stock up on one pair—or a few—and you’ll surely be wearing them for months to come.

1. Woven Slingback Flats, $129 at Zara

Flats designed for the slingback lover.

2. Wide Heel Woven Sandals, $59.90 at Zara

Swap your sleekest block heels for these summer-facing woven ones.

3. Spring Break Woven Kitten Heel Mules, $44.50 at ASOS

A woven shoe fit for the office.

4. London Rebel Woven Flat Mules, $40 at ASOS

It’s 2019—of course mules have gotten the woven treatment.

5. Natural Colored Woven Flat Sandals, $49.90 at Zara

Slides so eye-catching you might find yourself staring at your feet all day.

6. River Island Leather Woven Boots, $94.50 at ASOS

Because if you’re going to wear black boots in the middle of spring, you better make ’em braided.

7. Natural Raffia Platform Wedges, $69.90 at Zara

Rope platforms that’ll pair just as well with your go-to bohemian ensemble as they will with your favorite nautical look.

8. San Juan Huarache Sandal, $78 at Free People

Because woven doesn’t have to mean neutral.

9. Dolce Vita Grant Raffia Loafer Slides, $100 at Lulus

A low-key way into the woven shoe trend.

10. Dolce Platform Wedge, $178 at Free People

Because it pays to have at least one statement shoe on hand at basically all times.

11. River Island Woven Gladiator Sandal, $72 at ASOS

Not your average woven gladiators.

12. Jeffrey Campbell Dane Sandal, $75 at Revolve

The slide movement is still going strong, and we’re increasingly here for it.

13. Irreplaceable Flat, $85 at Free People

In case you’re more of a flats person than a sandals person.

14. RAYE Bliss Heel, $158 at Revolve

The perfect low-key shoe to sport at any spring/summer party.

15. Lace-Up Woven Detail Shoes, $33.50 at ASOS

Tailored options are totally on the sartorial menu.

16. Loeffler Randall Woven Sandal, $395 at Revolve

Who can resist a heel like that?

17. BC Footwear On a Pedestal Ankle-Strap Sandals, $79 at Lulus

Because you shouldn’t have to pick between tan and black if you don’t want to.

18. Superdown Suzie Wedge, $88 at Revolve

A near-timelessly classic wedge.

19. Faithful Woven Leather Sandals, $28 at ASOS

A statement flat that doesn’t feel over-the-top.

20. Seychelles Hard to Find Leather Woven Mules, $110 at Lulus

Just enough heel to elevate even the most casual of tee-and-jeans ensembles.

21. Beach Front Espadrille Sandal, $68 at Free People

When it’s cool out, you slip into sneakers. Once it’s humid, you’ll wanna slip into these.

22. Wide-Heeled Woven Sandals, $59.90 at Zara

A going-out shoe that’ll make an oh-so subtle statement.

23. Marylebone Leather Woven Flat Shoes, $40.50 at ASOS

Perfect for pairing with pants and sundresses, alike.

24. RAYE Seaside Wedge, $188 at Revolve

Another classic woven wedge—because seriously, they’re never not cute.

25. Woven Cowboy Heeled Mules, $89.90 at Zara

A mule designed for the person who likes their bohemian details to feel polished.

26. Mazie Camel Slingback Flats, $19 at Lulus

The perfect travel flat.

27. About Us Suzie Wedge, $40 at Revolve

In case you want your woven wedge to skew a little more fun.

28. Dolce Vita Kacie Woven Leather Mules, $128 at Lulus

Half ankle boot, half sandal—all cute.

29. RAYE Sookies Heel, $158 at Revolve

Were these designed for spring/summer weddings, because…these are perfect.

30. London Rebel Woven Flat Mules, $40 at ASOS

We’re usually basic black flats-averse, but these are so cute we’re fully on board.

31. RAYE Akita Heel, $178 at Revolve

Gain inches, stay comfy and add a little texture to your look—all at once.

32. Fraction Leather Woven Flat Sandals, $35 at ASOS

We couldn’t be more obsessed with the peep-toe slingback flat silhouette.

33. New Look Woven Mule, $29 at ASOS

FIt for the beach, the office and everywhere else you could possibly venture this spring and summer.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.