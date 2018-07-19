The Only Shoes We’re Wearing This Summer Are Woven Mules

I’ll be honest: I was initially skeptical of the mule trend. I don’t really have the self-control to walk around in a pair of backless shoes without their flying off my feet. So every time I imagined myself trying to navigate the streets of New York with mule-clad feet, I ended up envisioning myself barefoot, running around haphazardly trying to find the shoe I just kicked off. Not cute.
But then I stumbled upon woven mules, shoes made from strips of woven leather, suede or synthetic fiber. Whereas other mules felt like substitute flats, woven mules felt distinctly summery—almost like substitute sandals. Now that was something I could get behind.
I haven’t owned a pair of flip-flops in many years, mostly because I find them ugly and can’t bring myself to replace the pair I broke way back in 2014. This decision serves me well until I hit the beach or visit somewhere beach-adjacent; instead of casually slipping in and out of my shoes every time I want to walk in the sand, I end up unfastening and refastening the four buckles on my gladiator sandals. That endeavor usually requires several minutes of my time—minutes that could’ve otherwise been spent on the beach, if I could’ve only brought myself to replace those damn flip-flops.
Woven mules offer me a way to have my sartorial cake and eat it too: I get all the ease of flip-flops with none of the undesirable kitsch. And woven mules aren’t just not-unfashionable—they’re genuinely fashionable. So I get comfort, practicality and style all in one.
Ahead, we’ve compiled 17 of our favorite pairs of woven mules. Because now that we know they exist, we’re never going back to flip-flops, buckle-heavy sandals or regular ol’ mules. Woven mules are the future, and we’re here for it.
Fringe Mules
The tassels take these mules from beach to office.
Fringe mules, $85 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Sigerson Morrison Dava Point Toe Mules
Definitive proof that woven and chic aren't mutually exclusive.
Sigerson Morrison Dava point toe mules, $267 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Cult Gaia Sage Leather Mules
A colorful kitten heel? Yes, please.
Cult Gaia Sage leather mules, $325 at Net-a-Porter
Photo:
Net-a-Porter.
Lucky Brand Baoss Mule
Neutral enough that you can wear them with anything. Bold enough that they'll make a statement when you do.
Lucky Brand Baoss mule, $79 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Ulla Johnson Jana Babouche Mules
Tan woven mules that aren't made from straw?!
Ulla Johnson Jana Babouche mules, $395 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Jeffrey Campbell Dashi Woven Mule
The perfect way to spruce up an otherwise monochromatic look.
Jeffrey Campbell Dashi woven mule, $105 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Woven Mule Loafers
Embellished in all the right places.
Woven mule loafers, $52 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Freda Salvador Keen Woven Mules
Almost loafers. Almost.
Freda Salvador Keen woven mules, $350 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Maya Woven Mules
Dress this printed mule up or down as you see fit.
Maya woven mules, $35 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Kristin Cavallari Camille Mule
Like your favorite pair of black flats, but more summery.
Kristin Cavallari Camille mule, $100 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Tory Burch Sienna Flat Slides,
So, so sleek.
Tory Burch Sienna flat slides, $209 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Jeffrey Campbell Atrata-WV Woven Mule
Shoppers who aren't into red can snag these woven mules in a more neutral color palette: black and white.
Jeffrey Campbell Atrata-WV woven mule, $83 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Schutz Marli Point Toe Mules
Take this everything shoe with you wherever you go—to the beach, to a backyard barbecue, to the office and more.
Schutz Marli point toe mules, $170 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Etienne Aigner Lanai Sandal
Slip into these woven heels on your next night out.
Etienne Aigner Lanai sandal, $139 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Sam Edelman Navya Woven Loafer Mule
Because every summer wardrobe could use a little sparkle.
Sam Edelman Navya woven loafer mule, $90 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Madewell Cassidy Woven Mules
These woven mules are equal parts comfy and cute.
Madewell Cassidy woven mules, $128 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Aldo Woven Flat Mules
Because yellow is the ultimate accent color.
Aldo woven flat mules, $63 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.