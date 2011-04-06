Would You Rather Hang with the Olsens or Get a Custom PS1?

What would you pay to sit front row? Hang out with Rag & Bone? Have Olivier Theyskens make you a dress? Meet Anna Wintour? Custom design your own PS1?



Fashion & Friends for Japan is showing the best of fashion’s altruists and they’ve come up with some sick experiences. The online auction started yesterday and ends on April 28, so I don’t know if I would get too click happy yet. If ebay has taught me anything it’s to swoop in at the last minute and make someone in Michigan super mad. All proceeds go to the Japan Society for a disaster relief fund and are tax deductible. See below for some of the listings and current bids.

Stay at DVF’s Harbour Island home and get a $1K DVF shopping spree? Current bid: $15,000

Meet Anna Wintour and attend a Vogue photo shoot. Current bid: $5,000

Have lunch with Rachel Zoe, including a one on one consultation. Current bid: $0

Meet Michael Kors and get a $5000 shopping spree. Current Bid: $6,950

Meet Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen at Their NYC Headquarters and Take Home Clothes from Two of Their Collections: The Row and Elizabeth and James. Current Bid: $0

Do you think this is going to end up a popularity contest for charity?

See all the items.