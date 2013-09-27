Would You Rather: Buy A Classic Céline Bag or A Brand-New Balenciaga?

Around here, we’re endlessly talking about all the bags, the shoes, and other luxury delights we’d buy if we had an unlimited budget (ah, the dream!). So, we decided to take that idea and make it into a fun fashion game for you, our readers, in which we ask: Would you rather buy one designer item over the other, and if so, which one? Read on to get started!



The Contenders: Céline’s classic Phantom silhouette (on the left) in a patent Spazzolato Calfskin, vs. Balenciaga’s new Le Dix bag designed by Alexander Wang (on the right).

The Prices: For the Céline: $3,000; For the Balenciaga: $2,250

The Comparison: Adding a Céline bag to any outfit is a way to give yourself instant fashion cred—though some editors have recently lamented their existence due to their overwhelming ubiquity. The Le Dix bags, on the other hand, are brand-new, understated, and very much the buzz of the moment in the bag world.

So, the question is: Would you rather the classic Céline or the buzzy Balenciaga?