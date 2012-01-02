Would You Pay To See Jared Leto’s Leftover Meatloaf?

It’s no secret that society as a whole is obsessed with celebrities. We are fascinated by their eccentricities, but even more interested in finding the ways in which we are similar to them. Does Mariah Carey push her kids on the swings? Does Ryan Gosling frequent his local Whole Foods? These mundane details that we have in common with our favorite A-listers bridge the gap between the ber-rich and ourselves. How fun!

But even we had to pause and consider when the BBC reported on the Museum of Celebrity Leftovers. Michael and Francesca Bennett, owners of a cafe in Cornwall, England, took up the challenge of preserving the leftovers of celebrities who ate in their restaurant as an alternative to the usual snapshots of famous people that eatery proprietors hang on their walls.

This idea is both slightly creepy and ingenious. Considering a piece of French toast left behind by Justin Timberlake sold for $1,025, it isn’t a huge reach to commemorate famous diners with their leftover morsels. Everyone from Prince Charles to rocker Steve Swindells is represented in the Bennett’s edible collection.

What do you think of the Museum of Celebrity Leftovers? Would you consider taking a trip over to England to check it out? Let us know in the comments section below!