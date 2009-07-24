Would you kiss this girl?

I’m not sure I could withstand a kiss from Katy Perry as long as she keeps ‘Waking Up in Las Vegas’ in questionable attire from the evening before. She appeared this morning on the Today Show, where she leaked that she will be working on her sophomore album starting in October.

What she should be working on is getting a new stylist. If you’re needing some help Katy, you can always tweet @SCStylist for a tip on what to wear. The red sequin one-shoulder number would have been a semi decent pick, but god only knows who’s brilliant idea it was to hot glue felt dice onto it.

At least she kept it simple on her feet, with a pair of gold flats. However they look sort of awkward paired with this very interesting dress. What are your thoughts, would you accept a kiss from Katy in Red, or opt for Matt Lauer instead?