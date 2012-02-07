Would You Buy Something Just ‘Cause Kim Kardashian Liked It?

These days, you can’t cruise the Internet, watch TV or go to the mall without being smacked in the face by a celebrity endorsement. The Kardashians seem to be spearheading this business — most of their tweets push various brands and companies via their millions of followers (which equal millions of dollars for the clan).

Here at the State of Style Summit, we’ve been discussing a variety of important industry topics. The issue of celebrity endorsements and partnerships came to light during a panel that included Ara Katz from BeachMint. The company has some amazing partnerships with celebrities including The Olsens, Kate Bosworth, Rachel Bilson and Jessica Simpson. But these aren’t your run-of-the-mill endorsements. Katz emphasizes, “We create partnerships that are authentic and allow these celebs to express their creativity.”

We think that the folks over at BeachMint have done a pretty good job with this. Nothing seems contrived and everything is covetable (ShoeMint is a huge temptation for us at the StyleCaster offices). With the new, savvy consumer, can companies still get away with the Kardashian or Charlie Sheen-esque branding? Or are shoppers looking for true, creative partnerships between brands and celebrities?

