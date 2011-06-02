Would You Buy into Kanye West’s Celebrity Fashion Line?

According to the Telegraph, Kanye West – the uber stylish and controversial rapper who frequents the front rows during Fashion Week, dons designer duds and drops lines about the designer of the blouse he wore to Coachella – is now calling Paris home and may be seriously starting a high-end clothing line set for Spring/Summer 2012. He won’t be attending school to learn designing details the formal way and is instead said to be close friends with Professor Louise Wilson, head of the MA fashion design degree at Central Saint Martins College of Art in London so maybe he’s learning design through osmosis?

Although West is no stranger to designer collaborations with big names such as Nike and Louis Vuitton under his belt,this is the second time the lyricist/fashionisto will foray into creating his own fashion line since his much-anticipated brand, Pastelle, was scrapped in 2009. With such a quick release for Spring/Summer 2012, we can only hope Prof. Wilson will truely give him a crash course in design. Do you care about Kanye’s celeb line?