Would You Be Offended If Your Date Paid With Groupon?

It’s no surprise that I enjoy my daily email from Groupon. Those deals on a spa package, bartending class, or lush meal really get me going for the day. But how far does the draw of a bargain extend? Case in point: a first date.

Imagine your excitement for the big night and he suggests…the restaurant that was on Groupon this morning. Though we are in a time of high-conscious spending, how does this play into the chivalry one hopes for in the dating world?

Listen, the majority of both women and men understand the necessity of a little frugality. One female we asked explained that Groupon “require[s] a bit of a sense of humor in regards to the economy. For the first date, I’d like to steer clear of the taboo subject of personal finances and save the joking for something [else].”

A little more flirtatious, I hope. But hey, if youre someone who contemplates the far future after just a few dates, this even displays good spending habits.

Most agree that this display of moderation should be saved for a date beyond the initial meeting and most do not envision waiting for the Groupon iPhone application to display the barcode as an appropriate part of the already toilsome process of paying the bill on the first date. But if the daily Groupon is advertising a five-course meal on a dinner cruise on the Hudson, perhaps we can make a few

exceptions. Just make sure he covers dessert, too.

Photo: istock.com