The Worst Movies to Watch With Your Mom for a Seriously Awkward Mother’s Day

There are countless lists out there about the best mother-daughter movies to watch on Mother’s Day. (Heck, we’ve even done one.) But what about the worst movies to watch with your parents to avoid on Mother’s Day, Father’s Day or really any day where you don’t want to rip your eyes out. Turns out, there are a lot of those too.

Mother’s Day 2020 is on Sunday, May 10, and while many of us won’t be able to be with her our moms in person (because of, well, you know), there are tons of virtual activities we can do to celebrate the number-one woman in our lives. One of those activities is, of course, watching a fun movie together. Perhaps a heartwarming mother-daughter flick, such as Because I Said So or Letters From the Edge, if you want to emotionally connect with the woman who raised you. (ICYMI, here’s a guide on how to watch movies at the same time as your loved ones with Netflix Party.) Of course, watching a movie isn’t the hard part. It’s choosing the right film that will connect with both you and your mom for the special occasion. In case there was any doubt, these eight movies aren’t it.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Most of us know that Fifty Shades of Grey is the last movie we want to watch with our parents. From explicit BDSM scenes to soft-core porn moments, Fifty Shades of Grey doesn’t seem like the Mother’s Day movie we were thinking. (Though moms did make up a huge part of E.L. James’ novel’s fanbase.)

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

But moms love Leonardo DiCaprio! True! But they may not love Leonardo DiCaprio high of off ludes, a methaqualone-like drug that causes him to hallucinate and become wacky. Drugs are a main character in The Wolf of Wall Street, and so is sex, so we can’t really picture ourselves watching Leonardo DiCaprio slowly taking off Margot Robbie’s underwear without feeling red in the face with our parents.

American Pie (1999)

American Pie is defined as a teen sex comedy. While it’s a classic in the genre, it’s not the first film we would think of to stream with our mom and dad. For those who haven’t seen it, a character masturbates with warm apple pie (hence the title), which is enough of a reason to not watch it with our parents.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin is also a classic comedy, and while it may be more of dad’s speed, we can’t imagine watching it after Mother’s Day brunch. The film stars Steve Carell as, yes, a 40-year-old virgin. There are some true comedic moments, but there are also moments (like the many masturbation scenes) that will sure make us uncomfortable if our parents are on the couch next to us.

The Human Centipede (2009)

The Human Centipede shouldn’t be watched by anyone. Let alone with our parents. The horror film tells the story of a deranged German surgeon who kidnaps three tourists and joins them surgically from the mouth to anus, forming a “human centipede.” If the movie sounds gross, it’s because it is. While some horror fanatics love it, we don’t think mom will have the same reaction.

Nymphomaniac: Volume I (2013)

Nymphomaniac, starring Shia Labeouf and Jamie Bell, was critically acclaimed when it came out in 2014. The film also drew a lot of attention for its sex scenes, which were unsimulated and featured real sex between the cast. But before you think about Shia Labeouf in the, well, buff, Nymphomaniac, which tells the story of several sex addicts, uses porn doubles for the sex scenes, which are CGI-d with the actors’ faces and bodies. So, yeah, maybe not something you want to watch with mom.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

From the title alone, it’s clear that Zack and Miri Make a Porno will make for an awkward experience on Mother’s Day. The film stars Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks as two friends who have known each other and decide to make a porno together as adults. The film received decent reviews, but that doesn’t mean that it’s the type of movie for Mother’s Day.

