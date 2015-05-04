The 25 Worst Met Gala Looks of All Time

The annual Met Gala is the year’s most exclusive party, and it’s been dubbed the Oscars of fashion. However, while stars are increasingly playing it safe with what they wear to award shows like the Academy Awards, the Met Gala is considered the time to have fun with fashion and take some risks while still remaining chic enough to impress Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who’s in charge of the yearly soiree.

Still, there have been plenty of Met Gala missteps through the years. Remember when Madonna wore those Louis Vuitton bunny ears, for instance? Or Kim Kardashian’s infamous Givenchy gown that looked like it was created with floral drapes? Go back even further in time, and you’ll find that Jennifer Love Hewitt (yes, she was once on Wintour’s invite list) wore a fuzzy skirt and a crop top to the gala in 1999. It was the ’90s, sure, but still.

With the 2015 Met Gala happening Monday, May, 4, we can’t wait to see who wows with their fashion choices, but also who will join the ranks among the worst dressed of all time.

