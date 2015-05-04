The annual Met Gala is the year’s most exclusive party, and it’s been dubbed the Oscars of fashion. However, while stars are increasingly playing it safe with what they wear to award shows like the Academy Awards, the Met Gala is considered the time to have fun with fashion and take some risks while still remaining chic enough to impress Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who’s in charge of the yearly soiree.
Still, there have been plenty of Met Gala missteps through the years. Remember when Madonna wore those Louis Vuitton bunny ears, for instance? Or Kim Kardashian’s infamous Givenchy gown that looked like it was created with floral drapes? Go back even further in time, and you’ll find that Jennifer Love Hewitt (yes, she was once on Wintour’s invite list) wore a fuzzy skirt and a crop top to the gala in 1999. It was the ’90s, sure, but still.
With the 2015 Met Gala happening Monday, May, 4, we can’t wait to see who wows with their fashion choices, but also who will join the ranks among the worst dressed of all time.
Click through to see the 25 worst Met Gala looks of all time, and let us know: Which ones are you particularly offended by?
A classic case of a look that should stay on the runway, Madonna wore this head-to-toe Louis Vuitton runway look to the 2009 Met Gala, earning her a solid place in the worst dressed hall of fame.
Photo:
Randy Brooke/WireImage
Alicia Keys wore this white tuxedo to the gala in 2003. Too shiny, too sparkly, and accessorized terribly, this was just one big fashion no.
Photo:
Getty Images/Getty Images
Victoria Beckham wore this racy lingerie inspired dress to the gala in 2003. She probably should have kept this look for a private show for husband David Beckham.
Photo:
Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Mischa Barton wore this Missoni gown to the 2008 ball. Ill fitting, with too much going on, this was just one big fashion disaster.
Photo:
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage
We'll cut Christina Ricci some slack, she did wear this look way back in 1999. Still, seafoam and sequins are never a good look. Luckily subsequent years Ricci knocked it out of the park at the Met Gala in gowns by Zac Posen and Giambattista Valli.
Photo:
Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst wore this muumuu looking purple gown to the Met Gala in 2007, and it certainly did her no favors. The 1920s-inspired head accessory didn't help either.
Photo:
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic
We just have one question for Theodora Richards, who wore this purple shreaded number to the gala in 2004. Why? Like, really, why?
Photo:
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Actress Thandie Newton probably had the best intentions when she wore this Chanel gown to the Met Gala in 2008, but the whole look is a disaster, down to the bedazzled belt.
Photo:
Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic
Too much plaid, Karolina Kurkova, too much plaid. The gorgeous model donned this jacket and gown to the 2006 gala proving that even the most beautiful women in the world can't look good in anything.
Photo:
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
The Met Gala has been dubbed the biggest fashion night of the year, and yet this is what Rachel Bilson wore to attend in 2009. While she certainly looks pretty, we have to object, and ask if this is really the best she could do?
Photo:
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage
Kristen Stewart either has serious hits or serious misses on the red carpet, and this Chanel look from the 2010 gala was one big miss.
Photo:
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage
Another serious fashion flop courtesy of Kristen Stewart, this ill-fitting dress is by Balenciaga, and Stewart wore it to the gala in 2012.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Fashion bloggers joked that it looked like Kimora Lee Simmons' kids had painted her dress, after she wore this gown to the 2008 gala. The dress, which was designed by Kevan Hall, with help from Andre Leon Talley, was one big no.
Photo:
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic
Oh, Chrissy Teigen, who told you that wearing a bodysuit, a feather sham, and a sheer sparkly skirt, was a good idea? The Sports Illustrated stunner wore this fashion disaster to the gala in 2011.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Hilary Swank normally hits fashion home runs when she appears on the red carpet, but this acqua blue Calvin Klein column gown she wore to the gala in 2004 looks like something she picked out of the prom section at Macy's.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Is Fergie attending the 2011 Met Gala here, or preparing to walk down the aisle circa 1985? This Marchesa gown feels both dated and over-the-top.
Photo:
Randy Brooke/FilmMagic
Miranda Kerr attended the 2011 Met Gala in this Marchesa prima-ballerina inspired dress. Way too costumey, and the shoes just don't match. We expect better Miranda!
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Whoever let Serena Williams out of the house in this gown and hat combo to attend the 2011 Met Gala should be fired.
Photo:
Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
The gorgeous Freida Pinto wearing Chanel should be a home run, right? Apparently not. This bizarre gown, with what looks like a tie hanging down from it, is simply terrible.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Actress Elizabeth Banks clearly overreached when she wore this Mary Katrantzou gown to the Met Gala in 2012. The peplum waist, the cape shoulders, the contrasting patterns, there is just too much going on here.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Model Coco Rocha wore this vintage Givenchy pantsuit in homage Schiaparelli to the 2012 Met Gala. While we applaud Rocha's fashion risk, this just doesn't work.
Photo:
Ron Galella/WireImage
Who doesn't love a gown that shows off some serious skin, but model Anja Rubik took that mantra to the extreme when she wore this Anthony Vaccarello gown to the 2012 Met Gala.
Photo:
Randy Brooke/WireImage
This outfit worn by Jennifer Love Hewitt to the 1999 Met Gala is almost so bad, it's good. Almost. Where doe we start? The fuzzy skirt? The crop top? The platform boots? This is a fashion no at its best.
Photo:
Ron Galella/WireImage
Kim Kardashian's custom Givenchy gown she wore to last year's Met Gala was so controversial Kardashian was cropped out of Vogue's "Best Dressed" gallery, which West appeared in. The dress, which Kardashian wore while very pregnant, was ripped apart, compared to a couch, and even became a popular Halloween costume.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Actress Vera Farmiga wore this Sophie Theallet gown to the 2010 Met Gala. We'll give her the benefit of the doubt, and say she got confused here, and thought she was off to appear in Western period drama.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage