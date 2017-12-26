10 Trends We’re Ready to Say Goodbye to in 2018

A new year is just around the corner and that means out with the old, and in with the new. We selected 10 trends that we expect to see sidelined in 2018. Some we loved—like the retro overalls and funky pom-pom embellishments—but others we’re less sad to say hasta la vista to. While we see new trends on the runway each season, once they hit the fast fashion market and are bombarding the consumer population, they can become oversaturated.

Think about when the Gucci furry slide hit the market a couple of years ago and was the coolest fashion week accessory to wear; now there are so many fast fashion knock-offs it’s hard to keep track. Not that this is bad—trends are how fast fashion stores survive and almost all consumers thrive on new trending pieces. But the overexposure of any trend can make it feel less special and set them up for a shorter-lived lifespan.

Below, we’ve listed 10 major 2017 trends that will fade from the spotlight in 2018.

1. Off-The-Shoulder Tops

Shoulders were everywhere during 2017, and we’re ready to see them shimmy away. Let’s be honest: They’re high-maintenance to consistently adjust throughout the day, and one wrong move and you could be showing off more than your shoulders.

2. Cold-Shoulder Tops

Why do we really want cold shoulders, though? We’re ready for this cut-out trend to go away as we enter 2018.

3. Random Cut-Outs

Another cut-out! While some cut-outs can be sexy, we know this trend will be short-lived.

4. Denim Overalls

Oh, overalls, we had a fun run. But we’ll likely bid adieu to these as as coveralls take the forefront next season.

5. Towering, Uncomfortable Heels

We’re finally saying goodbye to painful shoes and saying hello to cool flats, sneakers, mules, and kitten heels. It’s the era of comfy shoes and better moods.

6. Crop Tops

2017 was the “year of the butt,” and 2018 is the year of cleavage and your girls. We see crop tops slowly fading away and tops focusing on your bust versus midsection.

7. Chokers

Sorry to say, but the choker trend will be short-lived. The skinny black velvet choker in particular is no longer an outfit’s perfect accessory.

8. Pom-Poms

One of our favorite embellishments in 2017 were pom-poms, but we know this bold statement trend will soon fall into the background again.

9. Corset Belts

The Kardashian look peaked in 2017 and we saw sheer, extra-tight clothing and corsets. This belt trend is sure to fall to the wayside in 2018.

10. Claw Nails

Claws are out and shorter, more natural, or embellished nails will be the must-haves in 2018.