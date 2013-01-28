The Best and Worst Fashion At The 2013 SAG Awards

After taking a brief break from red carpets after being wowed by the glamorous gowns at the Golden Globes two weeks ago, tonight’s Screen Actors Guild Awards brought out some of Hollywood’s most major power players—and their A-list style.

Celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, and Amanda Seyfried were all undeniable stand-outs, while many otherwise stylish stars like Anne Hathaway failed to impress. While many of the night’s attendees kept things consistently simple in black and white, some—like Nina Dobrev and Jennifer Garner—opted for bold hues with chic results.

Ultimately, the SAG Awards red carpet was a success—and got us even more excited for the Oscars on February 24.

