The Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the Kids’ Choice Awards: Kristen Stewart, Selena Gomez, More

While Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards may be primarily known for its incessant “sliming” of celebrities, this year’s show—which aired on Saturday night and was hosted by actor Josh Duhamel—also brought out some pretty major celebrity style.

After a disappointing appearance at the Oscars (where she hobbled on crutches due to an unexplained injury), Kristen Stewart was back in action on the Kids’ Choice red carpet, rocking an Osman shorts jumpsuit similar to the one Beyoncé wore at the Grammys, also by the designer. Meanwhile, Katy Perry demonstrated admirable breakup style in a crop-top ensemble by Hervé Léger. Selena Gomez also made a notable style statement in shorts, wearing the same Oscar de la Renta outfit she rocked in a spread for this month’s Harper’s Bazaar.

