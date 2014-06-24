The 11 Worst Companies to Work For in America (Most of Them Are Retailers)

No job is perfect, but then there are those jobs that are really, really bad. Lucky for us all, thanks to the Internet, it’s easier than ever to both critique our companies and to assess potential employers because of comment boards and various job sites.

24/7 Wall St. recently analyzed data from career site GlassDoor.com—a site that allows employees to anonymously dish on the pros and cons of where they work—and compiled the companies with lowest rankings. It turns out a striking number of them are retailers—seven out of the top eleven, in fact. To make the list, companies had to have a minimum of 300 reviews on the site, and be publicly traded. A few findings:

At Children’s Place, which came in at number 10 on the list, entry-level sales associates disapproved of training protocols, particularly the pushy sales tactics encouraged with customers. Dillard’s, which came in at number six, was criticized by employees for imposing penalties for unmet sales goals.

Sales managers at Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc., which landed at number number four, expressed frustration at the number of hours they were required to work, and a paltry 14 percent of employees at Books-A-Million—deemed the worst company to work for on the list—said they would recommend this company to a friend.

Scott Dobroski, Associate Director for Corporate Communication at Glassdoor.com, suggested that pay was the major reason those working hourly jobs in retail are unhappy. “We know that compensation is the number one factor job seekers consider when determining where to work.” Still, the article does point to retailers like Starbucks and Costco as examples of retailers with high job satisfaction ratings thanks to benefits and above-standard pay. In other words, not all retailers have an unhappy workforce.

Here’s the full list of 24/7 Wall St’s worst U.S. companies to work for:

1. Books-A-Million

2. Express Scripts

3. Frontier Communications

4. Jos. A. Bank Clothiers

5. Brookdale Senior Living

6. Dillard’s

7. ADT

8. H.H. Gregg

9. Family Dollar Stores

10. The Children’s Place

11. RadioShack