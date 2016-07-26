18 Messy Celebrity Breakups We’ll Never, Ever Forget

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris were pretty public with their relationship while it lasted, posting staged cute vacation photos and always posing for the paparazzi when out together. However, when they split in 2016, shit hit the fan.

The week after they split up on June 1, it was smooth sailing and the breakup seemed amicable. Calvin even tweeted, "The only truth here is that a relationship came to an end & what remains is a huge amount of love and respect," which Swift then retweeted. Then, Tom Hiddleston came on the scene two weeks later, on June 15.

While a lot of people aren't buying into Taylor's new heavily publicized, very well-timed romance with the potential "Bond" actor, the couple has committed to at least looking legit. They even met each other's parents after just a couple of weeks of dating! Then Swift and Harris wiped their social media accounts clean of each other, and rumors started swirling that Calvin accused his ex of controlling the media when they dated. There was some drama around the fact Swift actually wrote Harris and Rihanna's "This Is What You Came For" under a pseudonym (she decided now was the right time to come out with that nugget of information!). So, yeah, this seemingly mutual breakup has definitely soured.