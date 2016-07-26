18 Messy Celebrity Breakups We’ll Never, Ever Forget

When celebrities break up, they don’t just change their relationship status—they send cryptic tweets that go viral, release statements, and diss each other in interviews. If you break the heart of a woman like Taylor Swift, don’t expect her to sit at home feeling sorry for herself—she’s much more likely to write a chart-topping song about her bad-news ex-boyfriend. And of all the messy, nasty, high-profile breakups in Hollywood, there are a few (former) famous couples who will go down in history. Click through the slideshow to remember the most dramatic celebrity splits.
Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris
Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris were pretty public with their relationship while it lasted, posting
staged cute vacation photos and always posing for the paparazzi when out together. However, when they split in 2016, shit hit the fan.
The week after they split up on June 1, it was smooth sailing and the breakup seemed amicable. Calvin even tweeted, "The only truth here is that a relationship came to an end & what remains is a huge amount of love and respect," which Swift then retweeted. Then, Tom Hiddleston came on the scene two weeks later, on June 15.
While a lot of people aren't buying into Taylor's new heavily publicized, very well-timed romance with the potential "Bond" actor, the couple has committed to at least looking legit. They even met each other's parents after just a couple of weeks of dating! Then Swift and Harris wiped their social media accounts clean of each other, and rumors started swirling that Calvin accused his ex of controlling the media when they dated. There was some drama around the fact Swift actually wrote Harris and Rihanna's "This Is What You Came For" under a pseudonym (she decided now was the right time to come out with that nugget of information!). So, yeah, this seemingly mutual breakup has definitely soured.
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan
Brady and Moynahan started dating in 2004 before breaking up in December 2006. Almost immediately, the sports star started dating Gisele Bündchen. Then, in a dramatic twist, Moynahan announced she was more than three months pregnant with her and Brady's first child in February 2007. In a heartfelt interview with Harper's Bazaar, Moynahan said she was struggling at the time: "When you’re suddenly pregnant and no one is standing by your side, even if you’re in your 30s, it’s a hard conversation. I’m a traditional girl, and I believe in marriage, and I just always thought that’s the way I’d be doing this. For a moment, it was hard for me to accept that this was the way I was going to have a family." Brady went on to marry Bündchen, and the trio is now coparenting son Jack.
Amber Rose and Kanye West
Prior to Kimye becoming a thing (or rather, the thing), Kanye West dated Amber Rose. Since the couple split in 2010 after two years of dating, they've been locked into a mud-slinging contest, with Rose also making several nasty attacks on Kim Kardashian, calling her a home-wrecker.
In February 2015, Kanye's ex dished out her thoughts on rapper Tyga’s relationship with Kim's 17-year-old sister, Kylie Jenner. During a radio interview, she said: "That's ridiculous. [Tyga] should be ashamed of himself. For sure. He has a beautiful woman and a baby and left that for a 16-year-old who just turned 17." What followed was an epic Twitter battle between the Kardashians and Rose. Things seem to have cooled off with time, however, with Kim finding an unlikely ally in Amber after the reality TV star posted a controversial nude selfie in early 2016. You can catch up on their surprising reconciliation here.
Robin Thicke and Paula Patton
Robin Thicke and his high-school sweetheart, Paula Patton, separated in February 2014, not long after Thicke's raunchy performance with Miley Cyrus at the 2013 MTV VMAs. Shortly after announcing their separation, Thicke literally kicked off a public campaign to try and get his wife back—he even released a song called "Get Her Back" and recorded an entire album titled Paula. She was clearly unmoved, however, because the couple went on to get a divorce. In 2015, Thicke expressed that he regretted trying so hard to get her back in an interview with The New York Times: "What I thought was romantic was just embarrassing," he said.
Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore
With 15 years separating them, there was a lot of attention paid to Kutcher and Moore's marriage—and, of course, their divorce. Things started to go downhill after Kutcher was allegedly caught cheating on Moore with Sara Leal. According to Leal, the actor told him that the couple was separated, and they slept together in a hotel. Weeks later, Moore and Kutcher were each spotted without their wedding rings, before Demi announced the end of her marriage to Ashton on November 18, 2011.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt
Before there was Chris Martin and "conscious uncoupling," Gwyneth Paltrow dated Brad Pitt. It was announced on June 16, 1997, that the couple was splitting up after two and a half years together. At the time, this was big news, even landing Pitt and Paltrow a People cover. They met in 1995 on the set of "Seven," and Pitt famously called Gwyneth his "angel, the love of my life" while accepting a Golden Globe for "12 Monkeys." We actually still don't know what caused the breakup—a year after Paltrow said in an interview, "People are, like, obsessed with knowing why. I think, What do you mean, why? When two people aren’t supposed to be together, they’re not supposed to be together.” So, we may never know what happened here.
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson
They were on, they were off, they were on again—Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart seemed to spend most of 2013 breaking up and getting back together. When they eventually called it quits for good, after Stewart was caught cheating with "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders, Pattinson said the hardest part of the breakup was the aftermath. "Shit happens, you know," he told Esquire. "The hardest part was talking about it afterwards. Because when you talk about other people, it affects them in ways you don't predict."
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale
Gwen and Gavin surprised the world by breaking up in 2015 after 13 years of marriage, 20 years of dating, and three children. The announcement came just a month after spending the holiday together. Then, headlines started to appear in October that Gwen and "The Voice" judge and costar Blake Shelton were getting flirty. By November, Gwen's reps confirmed her new romance—about one month after her divorce was finalized.
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise
Years after the demise of Kidman and Cruise's relationship, we're still speculating about what really happened. The couple divorced in 2001 after 10 years of marriage, and the actress lost custody of the two children she adopted with Cruise when they both chose to live with their dad after the split.
Stephanie Seymour and Axl Rose
The breakup of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and Guns n Roses frontman Axl Rose will go down in rock ’n' roll history. By mid-1991 the couple was dating, and Seymour even appeared in two of the musician's videos—"Don't Cry" and "November Rain." They split in February 1993, with Seymour quickly moving on to date billionaire Peter Brant.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
When Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced they were divorcing in June 2015, speculation started that Affleck had been unfaithful to his wife. Although the couple denied the rumors, the rumors never disappeared that he was sleeping with their former nanny, Christine Ouzounian.
Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez
Fans were pretty upset when JLo and Anthony announced they were quitting their seven-year marriage in July 2011. Rumors started swirling about a possible breakup when Lopez showed up without her husband and her wedding ring at the BAFTAs Brits to Watch party in L.A. during July 2011.
Jude Law and Sienna Miller
Back in 2005, Jude Law was engaged to Sienna Miller—but that all came to an end when his nanny Daisy Wright revealed her affair with the British actor in a London newspaper, spurring Law to issue an apology for cheating. Miller and Law officially tried again several years later, but confirmed their relationship was over (again) in February 2011.
Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake dated for nearly four years, but called it quits in November 2007. "It has always been our preference not to comment on the status of our relationship, but, out of respect for the time we've spent together, we feel compelled to do so now, in light of recent speculation and the number of inaccurate stories that are being reported by the media," the pair said in a statement at the time. There was plenty of controversy surrounding the relationship before they split: In addition to the nine-year age gap, Timberlake filed a libel suit against British tabloid News of the World after it wrote he'd had an affair with model Lucy Clarkson. In May 2005, Diaz also sued, this time U.K. paper The Sun for claiming she'd been cheating with producer Shane Nickerson.
Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman
After divorcing Ethan Hawke in 2005, Uma Thurman called the breakup "excruciating" on "Oprah." The couple married in 1998 and had two children; they stayed together for five years and were estranged for two years. Thurman also said that communicating with her ex is "very difficult" and admitted that there's a lot of "unfinished baggage."
John Mayer and Taylor Swift
John Mayer went out with Taylor Swift when she was just 19 years old, and nowhere near as famous. She went on to write the song, "Dear John" after the breakup, singing: "Don't you think I was too young to be messed with? The girl in the dress cried the whole way home. I should've known." Yikes. Nearly six years later, Mayer still couldn't let it go. While on the "The Late Late Show," he joked about the upcoming 2015 Grammys: "You can see me at the Grammys doing what I do best, being avoided by Taylor Swift."
Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren
This surprising marriage breakdown was headline-making news for months during 2009 and 2010. In December 2009 Us Weekly published an interview with a cocktail waitress, Jaimee Grubbs, in which she spelled out an (alleged) two-and-a-half-year affair between herself and Woods. Then, in a statement, he admitted that he let his family down: "I regret those transgressions with all of my heart," he said. Over the next few weeks, more claims were made by women claiming that Woods cheated on his wife with them, and the golfer's sponsors, including Gatorade, started to distance themselves and cancel his contracts. After months of public apologies and more affair accusations, Woods and Nordegren finally released a joint statement through lawyers on August 23, 2010, to announce their divorce.
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe
Ryan Phillippe met Reese Witherspoon on her 21st birthday. The couple went their separate ways after eight years of marriage. There were rumors that Phillippe cheated on Witherspoon with Australian actress Abby Cornish. "I think more of the problem was age. When we got together we were so young," Phillippe said in a recent interview while reminiscing about the breakup.
