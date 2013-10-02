When you love a book, finding out it’s being made into a movie can be a good thing, or—depending on the book’s fanbase—a very bad thing. While we’ve seen plenty of great movies based on novels (“The Perks of Being A Wallflower,” “The Shawshank Redemption”), we’ve seen just as many bad ones, which explains the crazy reactions some fans have after learning casting details (just look at the wild reaction Ben Affleck got for being cast as Batman).

It was recently announced that Taylor Swift was cast alongside Katie Holmes, Jeff Bridges, and Meryl Streep in the upcoming adaption of Lois Lowry’s 1993 dystopian young adult novel “The Giver,” and we’re a little skeptical. Should someone whose biggest movie to date is “Valentine’s Day” really be given such a hefty role? (If you’ve read the book, Taylor will play Rosemary. If you haven’t, it’s not a tiny part.)

This got us thinking about other film portrayals of books turned movies, and most simply just aren’t that good. From classics like The Scarlett Letter to newer titles like We Need to Talk About Kevin, we’ve seen several of our favorite novels become veritable jokes on the big screen. Whether it’s bad casting, bad acting, bad directing, or simply a case of leaving out the best parts or adding plot twists that weren’t there before, we’ve rounded up 10 book-to-movie adaptations that should have never been made. Or, at least should have been made very, very differently.

