The World’s Most Powerful Woman? Which Pretty Pop Star Is Super Gross?

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Guess who’s #1 on Forbes’ Most Powerful Women list? M’Obama? Ok, not a surprise, but Gaga got #7 while Beyonce came in at #9. That “Telephone” video had some serious pull apparently. (Forbes)



Do you like Tay Tay’s vampy Glamour cover for November? (Just Jared)

Gap is getting some flack for its new logo, but in the spirit of social networking, they’re letting the people submit other design ideas. (Interview)

According to Christina Hendricks, she is the inspiration behind model Karen Elson’s signature red hair. Talk about a beauty revelation. (Harper’s Bazaar)

Get a round-up of what fashionable girls are watching this fall. (Elle)

Apparently Jessica Simpson was less than ladylike at a meeting with some serious executives, and then she Tweeted this today: This link just made my morning! @OMGFacts: The average person farts about 14 TIMES each day! How to fart less? um, gross. (Hollywood Life)

SITES WE LOVE: TWEET, TWEET

RT @cjronson [Charlotte Ronson] Who’s a lucky girl..? http://plixi.com/p/49235977 NEEDING to see the actual pic. Is the jealousy palpable?

RT @Teen_Vogue The British are coming! @ASOS launches their US site, and were hooked! http://bit.ly/asGyiI Almost, ALMOST, like when Topshop finally came to NYC for the bargain-loving, Brit-adoring girls out there.

RT @dkny [DKNY PR Girl] Why on earth?! zzzz RT @styledotcom: Nicholas Kirkwood: “I need to embrace the simple shoe.” http://bit.ly/akjliy OMG so true, please Monsieur Kirkwood, do nothing of the sort!

RT @ElizandJames Right now http://yfrog.com/9dlxbmj Too much jealousy inducement in one Twitter session.



TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!

Just a little Ke$ha “Take It Off” to bring you into Friday. What, what.

