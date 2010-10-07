The World’s Most Powerful Woman? Which Pretty Pop Star Is Super Gross?

Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Guess who’s #1 on Forbes’ Most Powerful Women list? M’Obama? Ok, not a surprise, but Gaga got #7 while Beyonce came in at #9. That “Telephone” video had some serious pull apparently. (Forbes)
- Do you like Tay Tay’s vampy Glamour cover for November? (Just Jared)
- Gap is getting some flack for its new logo, but in the spirit of social networking, they’re letting the people submit other design ideas. (Interview)
- According to Christina Hendricks, she is the inspiration behind model Karen Elson’s signature red hair. Talk about a beauty revelation. (Harper’s Bazaar)
- Get a round-up of what fashionable girls are watching this fall. (Elle)
- Apparently Jessica Simpson was less than ladylike at a meeting with some serious executives, and then she Tweeted this today: This link just made my morning! @OMGFacts: The average person farts about 14 TIMES each day! How to fart less? um, gross. (Hollywood Life)
SITES WE LOVE: TWEET, TWEET
- RT @cjronson [Charlotte Ronson] Who’s a lucky girl..? http://plixi.com/p/49235977 NEEDING to see the actual pic. Is the jealousy palpable?
- RT @Teen_Vogue The British are coming! @ASOS launches their US site, and were hooked! http://bit.ly/asGyiI Almost, ALMOST, like when Topshop finally came to NYC for the bargain-loving, Brit-adoring girls out there.
- RT @dkny [DKNY PR Girl] Why on earth?! zzzz RT @styledotcom: Nicholas Kirkwood: “I need to embrace the simple shoe.” http://bit.ly/akjliy OMG so true, please Monsieur Kirkwood, do nothing of the sort!
- RT @ElizandJames Right now http://yfrog.com/9dlxbmj Too much jealousy inducement in one Twitter session.
TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!
Just a little Ke$ha “Take It Off” to bring you into Friday. What, what.