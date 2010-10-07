StyleCaster
The World’s Most Powerful Woman? Which Pretty Pop Star Is Super Gross?

The World’s Most Powerful Woman? Which Pretty Pop Star Is Super Gross?

Kerry Pieri
Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images

  • Guess who’s #1 on Forbes’ Most Powerful Women list? M’Obama? Ok, not a surprise, but Gaga got #7 while Beyonce came in at #9. That “Telephone” video had some serious pull apparently. (Forbes)

102902 1286482155 The Worlds Most Powerful Woman? Which Pretty Pop Star Is Super Gross?
Photo: Just Jared via Glamour

  • Do you like Tay Tay’s vampy Glamour cover for November? (Just Jared)

102901 1286481415 The Worlds Most Powerful Woman? Which Pretty Pop Star Is Super Gross?

  • Gap is getting some flack for its new logo, but in the spirit of social networking, they’re letting the people submit other design ideas. (Interview)
  • Get a round-up of what fashionable girls are watching this fall. (Elle)
  • Apparently Jessica Simpson was less than ladylike at a meeting with some serious executives, and then she Tweeted this today: This link just made my morning! @OMGFacts: The average person farts about 14 TIMES each day! How to fart less? um, gross. (Hollywood Life)

102914 1286482827 The Worlds Most Powerful Woman? Which Pretty Pop Star Is Super Gross?

  • RT @Teen_Vogue The British are coming! @ASOS launches their US site, and were hooked! http://bit.ly/asGyiI Almost, ALMOST, like when Topshop finally came to NYC for the bargain-loving, Brit-adoring girls out there.
  • RT @dkny [DKNY PR Girl] Why on earth?! zzzz RT @styledotcom: Nicholas Kirkwood: “I need to embrace the simple shoe.” http://bit.ly/akjliy OMG so true, please Monsieur Kirkwood, do nothing of the sort!

102941 1286483160 The Worlds Most Powerful Woman? Which Pretty Pop Star Is Super Gross?


Just a little Ke$ha “Take It Off” to bring you into Friday. What, what.

