World’s 1st Stalking Clinic Opens, Do You Need To Check In?

Alas, it was bound to happen. The first stalking clinic ever opened at St. Ann’s Hospital in Britain. We can think of numerous high-profile stalkers who should probably check in, includingThomas Brodnicki who has been terrorizing our fave gal, Selena Gomez.

Jezebel raises a few issues with the idea of a stalker clinic, including the chance that by keeping stalkers out of prison, you’re endangering their victims. But we also need to ask: What about your average love-crazed teen who crosses the line into creepyville? Do they need some stalking rehab also?

To prevent confusion, we’ve put together a list of 5 signs that are a tell-tale sign you need to head over to St. Ann’s ASAP. Scroll on down for our take on the “diagnosing a stalker” checklist.

1. You find yourself perched outside of your target’s home at all hours of the day, surviving off of stale cheetos and flat Coke, and you can’t seem to tear yourself away.

2. You haven’t changed your clothing in a week or more and you barely notice. The thought of leaving your station in the name of personal hygiene makes you want to cry or throw something.

3. The object of your stalking desire has a restraining order (or four) out against you, and you’re still standing outside of their house.

4. Your desktop image, screen saver, phone background and bedroom wall are all covered with this person’s face.

5. You have imaginary conversations with said person and are engaged in an extremely serious, albeit fabricated, relationship with them.

Sound familiar? Maybe it’s time to quit creeping FB and Twitter and perhaps explore a nice 12-step program across the pond.

Image courtesy of Cheezburger.