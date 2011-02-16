The Fashion World, At Your Fingertips

When it comes to the fashion industry, people aren’t exactly known for wanting to go out of their way to help. New York City is out to change that perception.

As part of a study of New York’s wholesale industry, the New York City Economic Development Corporation discovered that while the city’s wholesale industry was strong, the way it was structured, or the complete lack of structure made it difficult to work with.

There are 5,000 showrooms in the city and for a foreign buyer to try to come and try to arrange meetings with all of them was beyond difficult. The system had no coordination, which is where NYCFashionInfo.com stepped in.

The website was created by the city as a massive database of helpful and useful information about production, distribution, buying, and even transportation around the city. All 5,000 of the showrooms are cataloged with their contact information, location, and category.

Not only is this great for buyers, but for up and coming designers looking for ways to get their businesses going. No more hiding your coveted showroom information!

They have also put together entire NYC Fashion Market Weeks, which act as one-(ok multiple)-stop shops for buyers far and wide.

